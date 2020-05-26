LA’s Primavera Sound Music Festival Postponed To 2021

Barcelona’s Primavera Sound music festival would have celebrated its 20th edition this summer in Los Angeles, however, due to coronavirus concerns, the event was...

Barcelona’s Primavera Sound music festival would have celebrated its 20th edition this summer in Los Angeles, however, due to coronavirus concerns, the event was called-off. Now, organizers have announced a rescheduled date for 2021.

The California edition was set to take place for the weekend of September 19 at Los Angeles’ State Historic Park. Amid widespread cancellations across the industry, Barcelona postponed its version of the festival in June, followed by Los Angeles. Now, the event has been rescheduled to September 18 to 19. While the lineup has not been revealed for next year’s edition of the festival, organizers said the team will continue “to work intensively so that, in 2021, we can celebrate something more than just the First edition of Primavera Sound Los Angeles: meeting each other and dancing together for the first time.”

All Early Bird tickets will automatically be honored at next year’s festival, though ticketholders can request refunds. View more information regarding tickets here.

This is the latest large-scale festival to be rescheduled amid the coronavirus pandemic, following suite of Bonnaroo, Great South Bay Music Festival, and Cincinnati Music Festival. See our full, updating list of festivals across the country that have been postponed or cancelled this year out of safety concerns here.