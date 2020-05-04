Rage Against The Machine Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates
Rage Against the Machine is the latest act to reschedule their 2020 tour dates amid coronavirus concerns.
The rockers surprised fans late last year with news of a tour, which would have been their first time on stage together since 2011. However, due to statewide regulations, large gatherings have pretended the reunion from taking place this year. The global trek was originally slated to kick-off late March and run through early September, playing various festivals in-between.
Now, the tour will begin next June in El Paso, Texas and run through late summer, wrapping-up in Cleveland on August 20.
“Rage Against The Machine will commence our tour at such a time when we are confident it will be safe for our fans,” the band said in a statement. “…During this difficult time we also respect the fans who want their ticket money back. We’ve requested and confirmed that, as of this weekend, ANYONE who wants a refund can begin the process at your point of purchase.”
The group went on to note that “we sincerely hope that each one of you and your families and friends stay safe and well and that music is bringing you solace and inspiration.”
See the full list of rescheduled tour dates below.
Rage Against The Machine | 2021 Tour Dates
June 3 – El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center
June 5 – Las Cruces, N.M. @ Pan American Center
June 7 – Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena
June 8 – Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena
June 11 – Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena
June 12 – Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena
June 15 – Portland, Oreg. @ Moda Center
June 17 – Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome
June 19 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum at the PNE
June 21 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
June 23 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
June 25 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
July 02 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center
July 03 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center
July 05 – Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
July 07 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center
July 09 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center
July 10 – East Troy, Wisc. @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
July 12 – Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
July 13 – Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
July 20 – Hamilton, ON @ Firstontario Centre
July 22 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
July 23 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
July 26 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
July 27 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
July 29 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ Keybank Center
Aug. 06 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 07 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 09 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 10 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 12 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 14 – Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena
Aug. 15 – Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena
Aug. 17 – Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena
Aug. 19 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena
Aug. 20 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
