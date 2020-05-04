Rage Against The Machine Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates

Rage Against the Machine is the latest act to reschedule their 2020 tour dates amid coronavirus concerns. The rockers surprised fans late last year...

The rockers surprised fans late last year with news of a tour, which would have been their first time on stage together since 2011. However, due to statewide regulations, large gatherings have pretended the reunion from taking place this year. The global trek was originally slated to kick-off late March and run through early September, playing various festivals in-between.

Now, the tour will begin next June in El Paso, Texas and run through late summer, wrapping-up in Cleveland on August 20.

“Rage Against The Machine will commence our tour at such a time when we are confident it will be safe for our fans,” the band said in a statement. “…During this difficult time we also respect the fans who want their ticket money back. We’ve requested and confirmed that, as of this weekend, ANYONE who wants a refund can begin the process at your point of purchase.”

The group went on to note that “we sincerely hope that each one of you and your families and friends stay safe and well and that music is bringing you solace and inspiration.”

See the full list of rescheduled tour dates below.

Rage Against The Machine | 2021 Tour Dates

June 3 – El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center

June 5 – Las Cruces, N.M. @ Pan American Center

June 7 – Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena

June 8 – Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena

June 11 – Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena

June 12 – Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena

June 15 – Portland, Oreg. @ Moda Center

June 17 – Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

June 19 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum at the PNE

June 21 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

June 23 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

June 25 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

July 02 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

July 03 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

July 05 – Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

July 07 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center

July 09 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

July 10 – East Troy, Wisc. @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

July 12 – Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

July 13 – Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

July 20 – Hamilton, ON @ Firstontario Centre

July 22 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

July 23 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

July 26 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

July 27 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

July 29 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ Keybank Center

Aug. 06 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 07 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 09 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 10 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 12 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 14 – Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Aug. 15 – Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Aug. 17 – Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

Aug. 19 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

Aug. 20 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse