The Doobie Brothers Reschedule 50th Anniversary Tour
The Doobie Brothers have postponed their 50th anniversary tour due to the coronavirus. The anticipated summer trek was set to kick off next month and bring the rockers to more than two dozen North American cities. Its new itinerary starts July 17, 2021 in West Palm Beach and runs through October with a concluding show scheduled in New Orleans.
“This decision was made with the health & safety of fans, crew & local employees in mind,” the group shared in a statement, adding that a handful of dates have been cancelled “due to scheduling conflicts.”
The tour will reunite the group with their former frontman Michael McDonald and was announced late last year, shortly before they were announced as part of the 2020 induction class for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Like most major events, the spring induction ceremony was postponed because of COVID-19 and has been rescheduled for November.
See the full list of rescheduled tour dates below.
The Doobie Brothers – 50th Anniversary Tour Dates 2021
July 17 – West Palm Beach, FL – Coral Sky Amphitheatre
July 18 – Tampa, FL – MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 21 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place
July 23 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
July 26 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
July 27 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park
July 29 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
July 30 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
August 1 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center
August 2 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
August 4 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
August 5 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
August 7 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheatre
August 8 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater
August 10 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
August 12 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
August 14 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
August 15 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
August 26 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens
August 27 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
August 29 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 31 – St. Paul, MN – Minnesota State Fair
September 2 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre
September 4 – Burgettstown, PA – S&T Bank Music Park
September 5 – Toledo, OH – Toledo Zoo Amphitheater
September 8 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
September 9 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
September 11 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
September 12 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
September 14 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
September 15 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
September 27 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
September 29 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
October 1 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena
October 2 – Seattle, WA – White River Amphitheatre
October 5 – Ridgefield, WA – Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
October 8 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
October 9 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
October 11 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center
October 13 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
October 14 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
October 16 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
October 19 – Irving, TX – Toyota Music Factory
October 21 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
October 23 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
