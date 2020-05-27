The Doobie Brothers Reschedule 50th Anniversary Tour

The Doobie Brothers have postponed their 50th anniversary tour due to the coronavirus. The anticipated summer trek was set to kick off next month...

The Doobie Brothers have postponed their 50th anniversary tour due to the coronavirus. The anticipated summer trek was set to kick off next month and bring the rockers to more than two dozen North American cities. Its new itinerary starts July 17, 2021 in West Palm Beach and runs through October with a concluding show scheduled in New Orleans.

“This decision was made with the health & safety of fans, crew & local employees in mind,” the group shared in a statement, adding that a handful of dates have been cancelled “due to scheduling conflicts.”

The tour will reunite the group with their former frontman Michael McDonald and was announced late last year, shortly before they were announced as part of the 2020 induction class for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Like most major events, the spring induction ceremony was postponed because of COVID-19 and has been rescheduled for November.

See the full list of rescheduled tour dates below.

The Doobie Brothers – 50th Anniversary Tour Dates 2021

July 17 – West Palm Beach, FL – Coral Sky Amphitheatre

July 18 – Tampa, FL – MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 21 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

July 23 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

July 26 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

July 27 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

July 29 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 30 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

August 1 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center

August 2 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

August 4 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

August 5 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 7 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheatre

August 8 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater

August 10 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

August 12 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

August 14 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

August 15 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

August 26 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens

August 27 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

August 29 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 31 – St. Paul, MN – Minnesota State Fair

September 2 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

September 4 – Burgettstown, PA – S&T Bank Music Park

September 5 – Toledo, OH – Toledo Zoo Amphitheater

September 8 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

September 9 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

September 11 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

September 12 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

September 14 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

September 15 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 27 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

September 29 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

October 1 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena

October 2 – Seattle, WA – White River Amphitheatre

October 5 – Ridgefield, WA – Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

October 8 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 9 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

October 11 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center

October 13 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

October 14 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

October 16 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

October 19 – Irving, TX – Toyota Music Factory

October 21 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

October 23 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center