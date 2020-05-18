Wicked Touring Performances Headline Tuesday Tickets On Sale

Broadway smash Wicked leads Tuesday’s offering of tickets on sale. Although the long-running show is currently shuttered on Broadway amid an industry shutdown, there...

Broadway smash Wicked leads Tuesday’s offering of tickets on sale. Although the long-running show is currently shuttered on Broadway amid an industry shutdown, there are still touring performances on the docket that are hoping to run this summer. The production is scheduled to perform throughout Canada with nearly three dozen performances at Edmonton’s Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium and Calgary’s Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium. Those tickets are available via exclusive pre-sale on Tuesday.

Other tickets up for grabs include a performance of Swan Lake from the Russian Ballet Theatre in Minneapolis and pop-rockers The Fray in Waukegan, Illinois. Both those events are scheduled for October and November, respectively.

See the full rundown below.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Tuesday May 19, 2020

Pre-sale

Event Venue City State Event Date Lister Russian Ballet Theatre Presents Swan Lake State Theatre Minneapolis MN 10/25/2020 06:30 PM TMUSA The Fray Genesee Theatre Waukegan IL 11/07/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Wicked Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Edmonton AB 08/13/2020 08:00 PM Touring Wicked Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Edmonton AB 08/14/2020 08:00 PM Touring Wicked Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Edmonton AB 08/15/2020 08:00 PM Touring Wicked Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Edmonton AB 08/16/2020 07:30 PM Touring Wicked Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Edmonton AB 08/13/2020 02:00 PM Touring Wicked Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Edmonton AB 08/15/2020 02:00 PM Touring Wicked Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Edmonton AB 08/16/2020 02:00 PM Touring Wicked Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Edmonton AB 08/17/2020 08:00 PM Touring Wicked Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Edmonton AB 08/18/2020 08:00 PM Touring Wicked Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Edmonton AB 08/19/2020 08:00 PM Touring Wicked Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Edmonton AB 08/20/2020 08:00 PM Touring Wicked Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Edmonton AB 08/21/2020 08:00 PM Touring Wicked Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Edmonton AB 08/22/2020 08:00 PM Touring Wicked Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Edmonton AB 08/21/2020 02:00 PM Touring Wicked Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Edmonton AB 08/22/2020 02:00 PM Touring Wicked Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Calgary AB 07/30/2020 08:00 PM Touring Wicked Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Calgary AB 07/31/2020 08:00 PM Touring Wicked Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Calgary AB 08/01/2020 08:00 PM Touring Wicked Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Calgary AB 08/02/2020 07:30 PM Touring Wicked Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Calgary AB 07/30/2020 02:00 PM Touring Wicked Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Calgary AB 08/01/2020 02:00 PM Touring Wicked Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Calgary AB 08/02/2020 02:00 PM Touring Wicked Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Calgary AB 08/04/2020 08:00 PM Touring Wicked Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Calgary AB 08/05/2020 08:00 PM Touring Wicked Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Calgary AB 08/06/2020 08:00 PM Touring Wicked Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Calgary AB 08/07/2020 08:00 PM Touring Wicked Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Calgary AB 08/08/2020 08:00 PM Touring Wicked Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Calgary AB 08/09/2020 07:30 PM Touring Wicked Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Calgary AB 08/08/2020 02:00 PM Touring Wicked Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Calgary AB 08/09/2020 02:00 PM Touring Wicked Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Edmonton AB 08/12/2020 08:00 PM Touring Wicked Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Calgary AB 07/29/2020 08:00 PM Touring

General Sale