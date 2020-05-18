Wicked Touring Performances Headline Tuesday Tickets On Sale
Broadway smash Wicked leads Tuesday’s offering of tickets on sale. Although the long-running show is currently shuttered on Broadway amid an industry shutdown, there are still touring performances on the docket that are hoping to run this summer. The production is scheduled to perform throughout Canada with nearly three dozen performances at Edmonton’s Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium and Calgary’s Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium. Those tickets are available via exclusive pre-sale on Tuesday.
Other tickets up for grabs include a performance of Swan Lake from the Russian Ballet Theatre in Minneapolis and pop-rockers The Fray in Waukegan, Illinois. Both those events are scheduled for October and November, respectively.
*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.
Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.
Tickets On Sale — Tuesday May 19, 2020
Pre-sale
|Event
|Venue
|City
|State
|Event Date
|Lister
|Russian Ballet Theatre Presents Swan Lake
|State Theatre
|Minneapolis
|MN
|10/25/2020 06:30 PM
|TMUSA
|The Fray
|Genesee Theatre
|Waukegan
|IL
|11/07/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Wicked
|Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
|Edmonton
|AB
|08/13/2020 08:00 PM
|Touring
|Wicked
|Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
|Edmonton
|AB
|08/14/2020 08:00 PM
|Touring
|Wicked
|Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
|Edmonton
|AB
|08/15/2020 08:00 PM
|Touring
|Wicked
|Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
|Edmonton
|AB
|08/16/2020 07:30 PM
|Touring
|Wicked
|Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
|Edmonton
|AB
|08/13/2020 02:00 PM
|Touring
|Wicked
|Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
|Edmonton
|AB
|08/15/2020 02:00 PM
|Touring
|Wicked
|Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
|Edmonton
|AB
|08/16/2020 02:00 PM
|Touring
|Wicked
|Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
|Edmonton
|AB
|08/17/2020 08:00 PM
|Touring
|Wicked
|Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
|Edmonton
|AB
|08/18/2020 08:00 PM
|Touring
|Wicked
|Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
|Edmonton
|AB
|08/19/2020 08:00 PM
|Touring
|Wicked
|Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
|Edmonton
|AB
|08/20/2020 08:00 PM
|Touring
|Wicked
|Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
|Edmonton
|AB
|08/21/2020 08:00 PM
|Touring
|Wicked
|Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
|Edmonton
|AB
|08/22/2020 08:00 PM
|Touring
|Wicked
|Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
|Edmonton
|AB
|08/21/2020 02:00 PM
|Touring
|Wicked
|Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
|Edmonton
|AB
|08/22/2020 02:00 PM
|Touring
|Wicked
|Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
|Calgary
|AB
|07/30/2020 08:00 PM
|Touring
|Wicked
|Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
|Calgary
|AB
|07/31/2020 08:00 PM
|Touring
|Wicked
|Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
|Calgary
|AB
|08/01/2020 08:00 PM
|Touring
|Wicked
|Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
|Calgary
|AB
|08/02/2020 07:30 PM
|Touring
|Wicked
|Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
|Calgary
|AB
|07/30/2020 02:00 PM
|Touring
|Wicked
|Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
|Calgary
|AB
|08/01/2020 02:00 PM
|Touring
|Wicked
|Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
|Calgary
|AB
|08/02/2020 02:00 PM
|Touring
|Wicked
|Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
|Calgary
|AB
|08/04/2020 08:00 PM
|Touring
|Wicked
|Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
|Calgary
|AB
|08/05/2020 08:00 PM
|Touring
|Wicked
|Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
|Calgary
|AB
|08/06/2020 08:00 PM
|Touring
|Wicked
|Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
|Calgary
|AB
|08/07/2020 08:00 PM
|Touring
|Wicked
|Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
|Calgary
|AB
|08/08/2020 08:00 PM
|Touring
|Wicked
|Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
|Calgary
|AB
|08/09/2020 07:30 PM
|Touring
|Wicked
|Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
|Calgary
|AB
|08/08/2020 02:00 PM
|Touring
|Wicked
|Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
|Calgary
|AB
|08/09/2020 02:00 PM
|Touring
|Wicked
|Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
|Edmonton
|AB
|08/12/2020 08:00 PM
|Touring
|Wicked
|Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
|Calgary
|AB
|07/29/2020 08:00 PM
|Touring
General Sale
|Event
|Venue
|City
|State
|Event Date
|Lister
|Disney On Ice presents Reach For The Stars
|Agganis Arena
|Boston
|MA
|12/26/2020 11:00 AM
|TMUSA
|Reggae Gold
|Subterranean
|Chicago
|IL
|06/18/2020 10:00 PM
|TWEB
