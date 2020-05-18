Wicked Touring Performances Headline Tuesday Tickets On Sale

LATEST
Broadway smash Wicked leads Tuesday’s offering of tickets on sale. Although the long-running show is currently shuttered on Broadway amid an industry shutdown, there are still touring performances on the docket that are hoping to run this summer. The production is scheduled to perform throughout Canada with nearly three dozen performances at Edmonton’s Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium and Calgary’s Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium. Those tickets are available via exclusive pre-sale on Tuesday.

Other tickets up for grabs include a performance of Swan Lake from the Russian Ballet Theatre in Minneapolis and pop-rockers The Fray in Waukegan, Illinois. Both those events are scheduled for October and November, respectively.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Tuesday May 19, 2020

Pre-sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
Russian Ballet Theatre Presents Swan LakeState TheatreMinneapolisMN10/25/2020 06:30 PMTMUSA
The FrayGenesee TheatreWaukeganIL11/07/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
WickedNorthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumEdmontonAB08/13/2020 08:00 PMTouring
WickedNorthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumEdmontonAB08/14/2020 08:00 PMTouring
WickedNorthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumEdmontonAB08/15/2020 08:00 PMTouring
WickedNorthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumEdmontonAB08/16/2020 07:30 PMTouring
WickedNorthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumEdmontonAB08/13/2020 02:00 PMTouring
WickedNorthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumEdmontonAB08/15/2020 02:00 PMTouring
WickedNorthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumEdmontonAB08/16/2020 02:00 PMTouring
WickedNorthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumEdmontonAB08/17/2020 08:00 PMTouring
WickedNorthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumEdmontonAB08/18/2020 08:00 PMTouring
WickedNorthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumEdmontonAB08/19/2020 08:00 PMTouring
WickedNorthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumEdmontonAB08/20/2020 08:00 PMTouring
WickedNorthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumEdmontonAB08/21/2020 08:00 PMTouring
WickedNorthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumEdmontonAB08/22/2020 08:00 PMTouring
WickedNorthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumEdmontonAB08/21/2020 02:00 PMTouring
WickedNorthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumEdmontonAB08/22/2020 02:00 PMTouring
WickedSouthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumCalgaryAB07/30/2020 08:00 PMTouring
WickedSouthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumCalgaryAB07/31/2020 08:00 PMTouring
WickedSouthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumCalgaryAB08/01/2020 08:00 PMTouring
WickedSouthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumCalgaryAB08/02/2020 07:30 PMTouring
WickedSouthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumCalgaryAB07/30/2020 02:00 PMTouring
WickedSouthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumCalgaryAB08/01/2020 02:00 PMTouring
WickedSouthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumCalgaryAB08/02/2020 02:00 PMTouring
WickedSouthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumCalgaryAB08/04/2020 08:00 PMTouring
WickedSouthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumCalgaryAB08/05/2020 08:00 PMTouring
WickedSouthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumCalgaryAB08/06/2020 08:00 PMTouring
WickedSouthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumCalgaryAB08/07/2020 08:00 PMTouring
WickedSouthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumCalgaryAB08/08/2020 08:00 PMTouring
WickedSouthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumCalgaryAB08/09/2020 07:30 PMTouring
WickedSouthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumCalgaryAB08/08/2020 02:00 PMTouring
WickedSouthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumCalgaryAB08/09/2020 02:00 PMTouring
WickedNorthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumEdmontonAB08/12/2020 08:00 PMTouring
WickedSouthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumCalgaryAB07/29/2020 08:00 PMTouring

General Sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
Disney On Ice presents Reach For The StarsAgganis ArenaBostonMA12/26/2020 11:00 AMTMUSA
Reggae GoldSubterraneanChicagoIL06/18/2020 10:00 PMTWEB
