Air Force Football To Include Parking In Ticket Price

The US Air Force Academy is seeking a more convenient experience for football fans. Beginning this fall, Air Force football games will no longer...

The US Air Force Academy is seeking a more convenient experience for football fans. Beginning this fall, Air Force football games will no longer require cash parking on game day.

The move is not only meant to improve the flow of traffic and expedite fan travel into the lot but also reduce the risk of coronavirus by eliminating physical touch exchanging cash. Further benefits cited by the Academy include eliminating concerns of having parking passes lost or stolen.

“We are always looking for ways to improve fan experience in our venues. We have assessed past games and events at Falcon Stadium and identified this as an area where we can improve that experience,” athletic director Nathan Pine said in a statement. “By eliminating cash handling in our parking lots we will be able to get fans in much quicker. This will also eliminate a physical touch point at Falcon Stadium and help us maintain a safe environment.”

Parking will now be included in the cost of a game ticket for a $3 surcharge rather than a $10 cost onsite, via the Colorado Springs Gazette. Season ticket holders who had already paid the price of 2020 parking will be refunded the difference.

Falcon Stadium has faced issues with its flow of traffic into events. When the venue hosted February’s NHL Stadium Series game featuring the Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings, fan backlash ensued as traffic delays caused many to miss out on the start of the game.

“In response to fan feedback and through observations of queuing during Parent’s Weekend and Army games last season and the NHL Stadium Series this winter, I’m pleased to share that we will be taking a major step to improve your game experience at Falcon Stadium this season,” Pine said.

The Falcons are set to open their 2020 season September 5 against Duquesne.

—

Headline image via Air Force Football / @AF.Football