Artists Speak Out, Donate To Black Lives Matter Movement

The live event industry joined forces yesterday for an initiative dubbed #TheShowMustBePaused as a part of Blackout Tuesday, but musicians are still speaking out and urging people to donate toward the Black Lives Matter movement.

As a part of #TheShowMustBePaused, promoters, record labels, distributors, and executives across the industry took time throughout the day to share their solidarity with the black community following the murder of an unarmed black man last week. George Floyd was held to the ground as a white police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, ultimately killing him.

Following Floyd’s death, protests have erupted across the globe as people fight for equality. While Blackout Tuesday brought some attention to the movement, musicians aren’t done with their support here.

Jay-Z and his philanthropic company Roc Nation took out full-page newspaper ads across the U.S. to honor Floyd. The ad – which ran in papers like the New York Times, Chicago Tribune, and Philadelphia Enquirer – featured a quote from Dr. Martin Luther King and was signed by families of Floyd and others who have lost loved ones to police violence.

Jazz powerhouse Gary Clark Jr. shared his thoughts on the matter in a nearly 10-minute black-and-white video clip. He discussed the death of Floyd, as well as the ongoing racism in the country, and called on his white allies in the music industry to stand up to those who are ignorant of the situation and continue pushing racist ideologies.

The Weeknd also shared his thoughts this week, telling fans to “keep supporting our brothers and sisters out there risking everything to push for actual change for our black lives.” He donated $200,000 to Black Lives Matter Global Network, $200,000 to Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp Legal Defense Initiative, and $100,000 to National Bail Out for protesters being jailed.

He also reached out to some of the biggest streaming services in the world – Universal Music Group, Sony Music, Warner Music, Spotify, and Apple Music, urging them to donate what they can.

“To my fellow respected industry partners and execs – no one profits off of black music more than the labels and streaming services,” The Weeknd said. “I gave yesterday and I urge you to go big and public with yours this week. It would mean the world to met and the community if you can join us on this.”

Multiple other artists have donated or spread awareness, while Halsey and Yungblud have been seen out in the action, protesting in the streets. Those inclined to help can donate to the family of George Floyd here, donate to the community bail funds here, and join the BLM movement here.