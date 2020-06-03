Australia Books First Sold-Out Festival Post-Lockdown

Australia’s extremely remote Birdsville Big Red Bash music festival had to cancel its 2020 edition, though next year’s rescheduled dates have already sold-out. Originally,...

Originally, the festival was set to run from July 7 to 9, 2020, however, amid the coronavirus pandemic, organizers had to call-off the event. They announced that next year’s edition would run from July 6 to 8, 2021. Organizers offered refunds for the 2020 event on Tuesday at 9 a.m., and within five minutes, the 2021 event was sold out with 10,000 tickets.

Since the 2020 headliners – Paul Kelly, Tim Finn, John Williamson, Kate Ceberano, and others – have been approved to play the fest in 2021, only ten percent of ticketholders asked for refunds.

Big Red Bash Founder and organizer Greg Donovan told Daily Mail that the demand was so strong that the team had to spend the rest of the day answering messages from fans who missed out. Due to its success, 1,000 more tickets were made available.

“We’re relieved and grateful, and hope that this is a sign of things to come for other event organizers,” Donovan said. “It’s certainly a great litmus test on the appetite for travel within Australia, and fantastic to see so many people jumping on-board so quickly to support outback travel.”

This will be the first sold-out festival in Australia following the COVID-19 lockdown. Fans can look forward to experiencing the family-friendly event, dubbed the “most remote festival in the world,” next summer in front of ‘Big Red’ – the 40-metre high sand dune in the Simpson Desert.