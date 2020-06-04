Celtic Thunder, Come From Away Headline Friday Onsales

A diverse mix of event tickets for sale is in the cards tomorrow, led by Broadway’s Come From Away. The production – which is...

A diverse mix of event tickets for sale is in the cards tomorrow, led by Broadway’s Come From Away. The production – which is currently paused during an extended Broadway shutdown – is slated to headline Chicago’s Cadillac Palace later this year. Over a dozen performances will have tickets up for grabs on Friday to the general public.

Other notable offers include Celtic Thunder in Minneapolis this November, Jim Gaffigan’s stand-up set at a drive-in show in New Jersey next month plus various WWE events in Boston and Washington, DC. All ticket offerings are available for general sale with no pre-sale opportunities listed.

See the full rundown below. Shop Meet and Greet Ticket.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Friday June 5, 2020

Pre-sale

N/A

General Sale