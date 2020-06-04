Celtic Thunder, Come From Away Headline Friday Onsales

A diverse mix of event tickets for sale is in the cards tomorrow, led by Broadway’s Come From Away. The production – which is currently paused during an extended Broadway shutdown – is slated to headline Chicago’s Cadillac Palace later this year. Over a dozen performances will have tickets up for grabs on Friday to the general public.
Other notable offers include Celtic Thunder in Minneapolis this November, Jim Gaffigan’s stand-up set at a drive-in show in New Jersey next month plus various WWE events in Boston and Washington, DC. All ticket offerings are available for general sale with no pre-sale opportunities listed.
*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.
Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.
Tickets On Sale — Friday June 5, 2020
Pre-sale
N/A
General Sale
|Event
|Venue
|City
|State
|Event Date
|Lister
|Andrew Bird
|Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
|Ponte Vedra Beach
|FL
|04/19/2021 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Celtic Thunder
|State Theatre
|Minneapolis
|MN
|11/27/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Celtic Thunder: Ireland
|State Theatre
|Minneapolis
|MN
|11/27/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Cody Johnson
|Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park
|Grand Junction
|CO
|07/18/2020 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Come From Away
|Cadillac Palace
|Chicago
|IL
|08/26/2020 07:30 PM
|Chicago
|Come From Away
|Cadillac Palace
|Chicago
|IL
|08/26/2020 02:00 PM
|Chicago
|Come From Away
|Cadillac Palace
|Chicago
|IL
|08/27/2020 07:30 PM
|Chicago
|Come From Away
|Cadillac Palace
|Chicago
|IL
|08/28/2020 07:30 PM
|Chicago
|Come From Away
|Cadillac Palace
|Chicago
|IL
|08/29/2020 08:00 PM
|Chicago
|Come From Away
|Cadillac Palace
|Chicago
|IL
|08/29/2020 02:00 PM
|Chicago
|Come From Away
|Cadillac Palace
|Chicago
|IL
|08/30/2020 02:00 PM
|Chicago
|Come From Away
|Cadillac Palace
|Chicago
|IL
|09/01/2020 07:30 PM
|Chicago
|Come From Away
|Cadillac Palace
|Chicago
|IL
|09/02/2020 07:30 PM
|Chicago
|Come From Away
|Cadillac Palace
|Chicago
|IL
|09/02/2020 02:00 PM
|Chicago
|Come From Away
|Cadillac Palace
|Chicago
|IL
|09/03/2020 07:30 PM
|Chicago
|Come From Away
|Cadillac Palace
|Chicago
|IL
|09/04/2020 07:30 PM
|Chicago
|Come From Away
|Cadillac Palace
|Chicago
|IL
|09/05/2020 08:00 PM
|Chicago
|Come From Away
|Cadillac Palace
|Chicago
|IL
|09/05/2020 02:00 PM
|Chicago
|Come From Away
|Cadillac Palace
|Chicago
|IL
|09/06/2020 02:00 PM
|Chicago
|Come From Away
|Cadillac Palace
|Chicago
|IL
|08/25/2020 07:30 PM
|Chicago
|Commodores
|Gold Strike Casino
|Tunica Resorts
|MS
|09/04/2020 09:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Jim Gaffigan: Drive-Thru Comic!
|MONMOUTH PARK RACETRACK
|OCEANPORT
|NJ
|07/12/2020 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Linda Evans
|Packard Music Hall
|Warren
|OH
|09/16/2020 10:30 AM
|TMUSA
|Louis Masur
|Packard Music Hall
|Warren
|OH
|04/21/2021 10:30 AM
|TMUSA
|Maxwell King
|Packard Music Hall
|Warren
|OH
|11/18/2020 10:30 AM
|TMUSA
|PBR Monster Energy Team Challenge
|Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|07/10/2020 07:45 PM
|TMUSA
|PBR Monster Energy Team Challenge
|Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|07/11/2020 06:45 PM
|TMUSA
|PBR Monster Energy Team Challenge
|Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|07/12/2020 01:45 PM
|TMUSA
|Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
|O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
|London
|UK
|03/05/2021 07:00 PM
|TMUK
|Scott Bradlees Postmodern Jukebox
|Genesee Theatre
|Waukegan
|IL
|10/30/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Southern Heritage Classic: Tailgating Packages
|Liberty Bowl Stadium
|Memphis
|TN
|09/12/2020 08:00 AM
|TMUSA
|Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes: Drive-In Live
|MONMOUTH PARK RACETRACK
|OCEANPORT
|NJ
|07/11/2020 06:00 PM
|TMUSA
|The Capitol Steps
|Packard Music Hall
|Warren
|OH
|03/17/2021 10:30 AM
|TMUSA
|Trumbull Town Hall 2020-2021 Season
|Packard Music Hall
|Warren
|OH
|04/21/2021 10:30 AM
|TMUSA
|WWE Friday Night SmackDown
|Capital One Arena
|Washington
|DC
|08/07/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|WWE Friday Night SmackDown
|TD Garden
|Boston
|MA
|08/21/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|WWE Monday Night RAW
|TD Garden
|Boston
|MA
|08/24/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|WWE NXT TakeOver: Boston
|TD Garden
|Boston
|MA
|08/22/2020 06:30 PM
|TMUSA
