Celtic Thunder, Come From Away Headline Friday Onsales

A diverse mix of event tickets for sale is in the cards tomorrow, led by Broadway’s Come From Away. The production – which is currently paused during an extended Broadway shutdown – is slated to headline Chicago’s Cadillac Palace later this year. Over a dozen performances will have tickets up for grabs on Friday to the general public.

Other notable offers include Celtic Thunder in Minneapolis this November, Jim Gaffigan’s stand-up set at a drive-in show in New Jersey next month plus various WWE events in Boston and Washington, DC. All ticket offerings are available for general sale with no pre-sale opportunities listed.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Friday June 5, 2020

Pre-sale

N/A

General Sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
Andrew BirdPonte Vedra Concert HallPonte Vedra BeachFL04/19/2021 08:00 PMTMUSA
Celtic ThunderState TheatreMinneapolisMN11/27/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Celtic Thunder: IrelandState TheatreMinneapolisMN11/27/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Cody JohnsonAmphitheater at Las Colonias ParkGrand JunctionCO07/18/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Come From AwayCadillac PalaceChicagoIL08/26/2020 07:30 PMChicago
Come From AwayCadillac PalaceChicagoIL08/26/2020 02:00 PMChicago
Come From AwayCadillac PalaceChicagoIL08/27/2020 07:30 PMChicago
Come From AwayCadillac PalaceChicagoIL08/28/2020 07:30 PMChicago
Come From AwayCadillac PalaceChicagoIL08/29/2020 08:00 PMChicago
Come From AwayCadillac PalaceChicagoIL08/29/2020 02:00 PMChicago
Come From AwayCadillac PalaceChicagoIL08/30/2020 02:00 PMChicago
Come From AwayCadillac PalaceChicagoIL09/01/2020 07:30 PMChicago
Come From AwayCadillac PalaceChicagoIL09/02/2020 07:30 PMChicago
Come From AwayCadillac PalaceChicagoIL09/02/2020 02:00 PMChicago
Come From AwayCadillac PalaceChicagoIL09/03/2020 07:30 PMChicago
Come From AwayCadillac PalaceChicagoIL09/04/2020 07:30 PMChicago
Come From AwayCadillac PalaceChicagoIL09/05/2020 08:00 PMChicago
Come From AwayCadillac PalaceChicagoIL09/05/2020 02:00 PMChicago
Come From AwayCadillac PalaceChicagoIL09/06/2020 02:00 PMChicago
Come From AwayCadillac PalaceChicagoIL08/25/2020 07:30 PMChicago
CommodoresGold Strike CasinoTunica ResortsMS09/04/2020 09:00 PMTMUSA
Jim Gaffigan: Drive-Thru Comic!MONMOUTH PARK RACETRACKOCEANPORTNJ07/12/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Linda EvansPackard Music HallWarrenOH09/16/2020 10:30 AMTMUSA
Louis MasurPackard Music HallWarrenOH04/21/2021 10:30 AMTMUSA
Maxwell KingPackard Music HallWarrenOH11/18/2020 10:30 AMTMUSA
PBR Monster Energy Team ChallengeDenny Sanford PREMIER CenterSioux FallsSD07/10/2020 07:45 PMTMUSA
PBR Monster Energy Team ChallengeDenny Sanford PREMIER CenterSioux FallsSD07/11/2020 06:45 PMTMUSA
PBR Monster Energy Team ChallengeDenny Sanford PREMIER CenterSioux FallsSD07/12/2020 01:45 PMTMUSA
Rolling Blackouts Coastal FeverO2 Shepherds Bush EmpireLondonUK03/05/2021 07:00 PMTMUK
Scott Bradlees Postmodern JukeboxGenesee TheatreWaukeganIL10/30/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Southern Heritage Classic: Tailgating PackagesLiberty Bowl StadiumMemphisTN09/12/2020 08:00 AMTMUSA
Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes: Drive-In LiveMONMOUTH PARK RACETRACKOCEANPORTNJ07/11/2020 06:00 PMTMUSA
The Capitol StepsPackard Music HallWarrenOH03/17/2021 10:30 AMTMUSA
Trumbull Town Hall 2020-2021 SeasonPackard Music HallWarrenOH04/21/2021 10:30 AMTMUSA
WWE Friday Night SmackDownCapital One ArenaWashingtonDC08/07/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
WWE Friday Night SmackDownTD GardenBostonMA08/21/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
WWE Monday Night RAWTD GardenBostonMA08/24/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
WWE NXT TakeOver: BostonTD GardenBostonMA08/22/2020 06:30 PMTMUSA
