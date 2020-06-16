College Football, Lady Gaga Lead Monday Best-Sellers

College football reigned supreme to kick off the week as a bout between Notre Dame and Wisconsin at the Packers’ Lambeau Field held the...

College football reigned supreme to kick off the week as a bout between Notre Dame and Wisconsin at the Packers’ Lambeau Field held the top rank on Monday’s best-seller list. The October 3 match-up outranked NFL games featuring the Chiefs, Seahawks, Saints, Redskins and Eagles, Ticket Club sales data reveals. July’s The Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Course was the lone non-football sporting event to make the list.

Concerts and music festivals infiltrated the remainder of the list with Lady Gaga leading the way. Mother Monster nabbed the No. 2 spot for her Wrigley Field gig in support of Chromatica. Gaga’s summer itinerary includes a handful of stadium shows that remain scheduled as planned. Next year’s CMA Music Festival landed the No. 4 spot while shows from James Taylor, Luke Combs, My Chemical Romance, Lindsey Stirling, Harry Styles and more were scattered throughout the top 20.

See the full rundown below.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – June 15, 2020