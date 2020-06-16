College Football, Lady Gaga Lead Monday Best-Sellers
Top Events June 16, 2020 Kelly Byrnes 0
College football reigned supreme to kick off the week as a bout between Notre Dame and Wisconsin at the Packers’ Lambeau Field held the top rank on Monday’s best-seller list. The October 3 match-up outranked NFL games featuring the Chiefs, Seahawks, Saints, Redskins and Eagles, Ticket Club sales data reveals. July’s The Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Course was the lone non-football sporting event to make the list.
Concerts and music festivals infiltrated the remainder of the list with Lady Gaga leading the way. Mother Monster nabbed the No. 2 spot for her Wrigley Field gig in support of Chromatica. Gaga’s summer itinerary includes a handful of stadium shows that remain scheduled as planned. Next year’s CMA Music Festival landed the No. 4 spot while shows from James Taylor, Luke Combs, My Chemical Romance, Lindsey Stirling, Harry Styles and more were scattered throughout the top 20.
See the full rundown below.
Click on any of the links below to find tickets to the best-selling events, or visit ticketclub.com to search for any other upcoming events and find tickets with no service fees for members.
Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – June 15, 2020
- Wisconsin Badgers vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (October 3, 2020 @ Lambeau Field – Green Bay, WI)
- Lady Gaga (August 14, 2020 @ Wrigley Field – Chicago, IL)
- Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans (September 10, 2020 @ Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, MO)
- CMA Music Festival: 4 Day Pass (June 10, 2021 @ Nissan Stadium – Nashville, TN)
- Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals (November 19, 2020 @ CenturyLink Field – Seattle, WA)
- Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde & Drew Parker (October 3, 2020 @ Denny Sanford Premier Center – Sioux Falls, SD)
- James Taylor & Jackson Browne (May 26, 2021 @ Chase Center – San Francisco, CA)
- New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings (December 25, 2020 @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome – New Orleans, LA)
- My Chemical Romance (October 4, 2020 @ Tacoma Dome – Tacoma, WA)
- James Taylor & Jackson Browne (July 10, 2021 @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater – Wantagh, NY)
- Washington Redskins vs. Dallas Cowboys (October 25, 2020 @ FedExField – Landover, MD)
- Chris Stapleton (September 18, 2021 @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum – Biloxi, MS)
- Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants (October 22, 2020 @ Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, PA)
- LP – Laura Pergolizzi (Postponed from August 29, 2020 @ Crest Theatre – Sacramento, CA)
- The Memorial Tournament: Sunday (July 19, 2020 @ Muirfield Village Golf Course – Dublin, OH)
- Chris Stapleton (June 19, 2021 @ Shoreline Amphitheatre – Mountain View, CA)
- Harry Styles & Jenny Lewis (October 25, 2021 @ TD Garden – Boston, MA)
- Lindsey Stirling (August 6, 2021 @ PNC Pavilion at the Riverbend Music Center – Cincinnati, OH)
- Morgan Wallen, Jon Langston & Ashland Craft (October 17, 2020 @ Grayson Stadium – Savannah, GA)
- Little Big Town & Caitlyn Smith (January 8, 2021 @ Paramount Theatre – Seattle, WA)
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.