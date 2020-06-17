Concerts, Comedy Shows Headline Thursday Tickets On Sale
June 17, 2020
A diverse mix of concerts, comedy shows and theatrical productions will have tickets up for grabs on Thursday. Leading the offerings are performances from Trace Adkins and Jo Koy. Country star Adkins has a gig lined up at Spellman Amphitheater in Texas this fall, while comedian Koy is scheduled to perform a stand-up set in California in late-August. Both those shows will have tickets available via exclusive pre-sale tomorrow.
Other events in the mix include a trio of shows held at Jacksonville’s Florida Theatre plus Simply Red and BKB 23 in the U.K.
See the full rundown below. Shop Meet and Greet Ticket.
*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.
Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.
Tickets On Sale — Thursday June 18, 2020
Pre-sale
General Sale
|Event
|Venue
|City
|State
|Event Date
|Lister
|Simply Red
|Bournemouth International Centre
|Bournemouth
|UK
|10/13/2021 06:00 PM
|TMUK
|Simply Red
|The Brighton Centre
|Brighton
|UK
|10/20/2021 06:30 PM
|TMUK
|BKB 23
|indigo at The O2
|London
|UK
|09/12/2020 07:00 PM
|AXS
|Bluegrass Brunch
|Beat Kitchen
|Chicago
|IL
|07/18/2020 11:00 AM
|TWEB
