LATEST
Concerts, Comedy Shows Headline Thursday Tickets On Sale Concerts, Comedy Shows Headline Thursday Tickets On Sale

Concerts, Comedy Shows Headline Thursday Tickets On Sale

Onsales June 17, 2020 Kelly Byrnes 0

Onsales537
A diverse mix of concerts, comedy shows and theatrical productions will have tickets up for grabs on Thursday. Leading the offerings are performances from... Concerts, Comedy Shows Headline Thursday Tickets On Sale

A diverse mix of concerts, comedy shows and theatrical productions will have tickets up for grabs on Thursday. Leading the offerings are performances from Trace Adkins and Jo Koy. Country star Adkins has a gig lined up at Spellman Amphitheater in Texas this fall, while comedian Koy is scheduled to perform a stand-up set in California in late-August. Both those shows will have tickets available via exclusive pre-sale tomorrow.

Other events in the mix include a trio of shows held at Jacksonville’s Florida Theatre plus Simply Red and BKB 23 in the U.K.

See the full rundown below. Shop Meet and Greet Ticket.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Thursday June 18, 2020

Pre-sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
A Tribute to Aretha Franklin: The Queen of SoulFlorida TheatreJacksonvilleFL02/19/2021 08:00 PMOTHER
BKB 23indigo at The O2LondonUK09/12/2020 07:00 PMAXS
Dave Koz and Friends Christmas TourFlorida TheatreJacksonvilleFL12/03/2020 08:00 PMOTHER
FRIENDS! The Musical ParodyFlorida TheatreJacksonvilleFL12/03/2020 08:00 PMOTHER
Jo Koy & FriendsThunder Valley Casino ResortLincolnCA08/22/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Trace AdkinsSpellman AmphitheaterForneyTX09/26/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Village PeopleVictory TheatreEvansvilleIN10/09/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA

General Sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
Simply RedBournemouth International CentreBournemouthUK10/13/2021 06:00 PMTMUK
Simply RedThe Brighton CentreBrightonUK10/20/2021 06:30 PMTMUK
BKB 23indigo at The O2LondonUK09/12/2020 07:00 PMAXS
Bluegrass BrunchBeat KitchenChicagoIL07/18/2020 11:00 AMTWEB
Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2006 - 2019 TicketNews®