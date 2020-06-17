Luke Bryan Tour Dates Leads Tuesday Best-Sellers
Top Events June 17, 2020 Kelly Byrnes 0
Luke Bryan is still scheduled to hit the road this summer and his concerts proved popular on Tuesday. Bryan topped the day’s best-selling events list, according to Ticket Club sales data, for his August 23 gig in Virginia. Fellow country star Kenny Chesney trailed closely behind in the No. 2 spot for his rescheduled show at Nevada’s Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena. Chesney’s Chillaxification Tour also appeared in the No. 17 spot for his Busch Stadium takeover set for next July.
Other 2021 concerts to earn marks throughout Tuesday’s top 20 include Andre Rieu in Orlando, Backstreet Boys in Vancouver, and My Chemical Romance in New York and Los Angeles. Much of the list was once again dominated by football. NFL games featuring the Cowboys, Ravens, Buccaneers and Patriots fared well, as did a college bout between Florida and LSU.
See the full rundown below.
Click on any of the links below to find tickets to the best-selling events, or visit ticketclub.com to search for any other upcoming events and find tickets with no service fees for members.
Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – June 16, 2020
- Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen & Caylee Hammack (August 23, 2020 @ Jiffy Lube Live – Bristow, VA)
- Kenny Chesney (July 1, 2021 @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys – Stateline, NV)
- Andre Rieu & His Johann Strauss Orchestra (March 7, 2021 @ Amway Center – Orlando, FL)
- Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers (December 20, 2020 @ AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX)
- Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs (September 28, 2020 @ M&T Bank Stadium – Baltimore, MD)
- National Finals Rodeo (December 9, 2020 @ Thomas & Mack Center – Las Vegas, NV)
- Florida Gators vs. LSU Tigers (October 10, 2020 @ Ben Hill Griffin Stadium – Gainesville, FL)
- Dave Chappelle & Joe Rogan (September 5, 2020 @ Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN)
- My Chemical Romance (September 11, 2021 @ Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY)
- Backstreet Boys (August 27, 2021 @ Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC)
- NFL Preseason: Dallas Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs (August 29, 2020 @ AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers (September 20, 2020 @ Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL)
- NFL Preseason: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (August 22, 2020 @ Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL)
- My Chemical Romance (October 14, 2021 @ The Forum – Inglewood, CA)
- Foreigner (October 3, 2020 @ Bell County Expo Center – Belton, TX)
- Brian Regan (August 15, 2020 @ Buckhead Theatre – Atlanta, GA)
- Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line & Old Dominion (July 10, 2021 @ Busch Stadium – St. Louis, MO)
- Pitbull (March 27, 2021 @ The Grand Theatre at Foxwoods – Mashantucket, CT)
- New England Patriots vs. San Francisco 49ers (October 25, 2020 @ Gillette Stadium – Foxborough, MA)
- Jesus Christ Superstar (August 27, 2021 @ Providence Performing Arts Center – Providence, RI)
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.