Luke Bryan Tour Dates Leads Tuesday Best-Sellers

Luke Bryan is still scheduled to hit the road this summer and his concerts proved popular on Tuesday. Bryan topped the day’s best-selling events list, according to Ticket Club sales data, for his August 23 gig in Virginia. Fellow country star Kenny Chesney trailed closely behind in the No. 2 spot for his rescheduled show at Nevada’s Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena. Chesney’s Chillaxification Tour also appeared in the No. 17 spot for his Busch Stadium takeover set for next July.

Other 2021 concerts to earn marks throughout Tuesday’s top 20 include Andre Rieu in Orlando, Backstreet Boys in Vancouver, and My Chemical Romance in New York and Los Angeles. Much of the list was once again dominated by football. NFL games featuring the Cowboys, Ravens, Buccaneers and Patriots fared well, as did a college bout between Florida and LSU.

See the full rundown below.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – June 16, 2020