Country Thunder Cancels 2020 Festivals In Wisconsin, Canada

A pair of Country Thunder festival dates are the latest casualty amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The annual music festival – which presents shows in six North American cities each summer – has called off its planned weekends in Wisconsin and Saskatchewan, Canada and rescheduled each bash for 2021.

Organizers announced last week that the festival’s Saskatchewan edition, saying the decision was made “after much consideration and consultation with health and government officials.” It will now get underway July 8-11, 2021. The Wisconsin festival was cancelled soon after and will take place a week after Saskatchewan’s dates on July 15-18, 2021.

“We want to thank all of the fans, our partners, and all of our supporters for their patience, loyalty and enthusiasm as we navigated through the details for next summer,” Country Thunder CEO Troy Vollhoffer said in a statement. “We look forward to delivering an extra special experience in 2021 that will be absolutely unforgettable.”

Luke Combs, Kane Brown, Dan + Shay and Clint Black were to headline this year’s Saskatchewan event while Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, Dustin Lynch and Brown were lined up to appear in Wisconsin. Lineups for the 2021 events will revealed Friday, June 12.

The festival’s other editions in Arizona, Florida, Iowa and Alberta, Canada are still scheduled to take place in the coming months, despite the three U.S. locations seeing postponements earlier this year.

Country Thunder first launched in Wisconsin and Arizona 1996, while Saskatchewan and Alberta were added to the rotation in recent years. Florida’s bash was introduced last year and the Iowa festival will have its inaugural edition this year.