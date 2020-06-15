Cowboys Top Football-Filled Sunday Best-Seller List
June 15, 2020
The Dallas Cowboys reigned supreme on Sunday’s best-selling events list. Their lone entry on the list was No. 1 as fans continue to anticipate their November 8 home bout against the Steelers. Hamilton scored the second spot for a touring production in Minneapolis set for next summer.
The football frenzy continued throughout the top 20 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers notably nabbing three consecutive spots (Nos. 4-6) against the Vikings, Packers and Chiefs. Home games for the Seahawks, Bills, Titans and Chiefs were hot sellers and a college game between Texas A&M and Arkansas eeked onto the list at No. 20.
On the concert front, tickets to see Garth Brooks, Harry Styles, Il Divo and Judas Priest proved popular sellers along with next year’s CMA Music Festival.
See the full rundown below.
Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – June 14, 2020
- Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (November 8, 2020 @ AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX)
- Hamilton (August 1, 2021 @ Orpheum Theatre – Minneapolis, MN)
- Joe Rogan (July 10, 2020 @ Park Theater at Park MGM – Las Vegas, NV)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Minnesota Vikings (December 13, 2020 @ Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Green Bay Packers (October 18, 2020 @ Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs (November 29, 2020 @ Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL)
- Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings (October 11, 2020 @ CenturyLink Field – Seattle, WA)
- Il Divo (January 15, 2021 @ Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall – Sarasota, FL)
- CMA Music Festival: 4 Day Pass (June 10, 2021 @ Nissan Stadium – Nashville, TN)
- Banda MS (September 26, 2020 @ Allstate Arena – Rosemont, IL)
- Ron White (August 8, 2020 @ Terry Fator Theatre – Las Vegas, NV)
- Harry Styles & Jenny Lewis (October 10, 2021 @ Amalie Arena – Tampa, FL)
- Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders (October 11, 2020 @ Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, MO)
- Judas Priest (October 3, 2020 @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Irving, TX)
- Tennessee Titans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (October 4, 2020 @ Nissan Stadium – Nashville, TN)
- Garth Brooks (October 10, 2020 @ Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, NC)
- Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins (January 3, 2021 @ New Era Field – Orchard Park, NY)
- 2020 Professional Bull Riders World Finals: Sunday (November 8, 2020 @ T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV)
- Grupo Firme (November 8, 2020 @ Toyota Arena – Ontario, CA)
- Texas A&M Aggies vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (September 26, 2020 @ AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX)
