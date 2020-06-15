Cowboys Top Football-Filled Sunday Best-Seller List

The Dallas Cowboys reigned supreme on Sunday’s best-selling events list. Their lone entry on the list was No. 1 as fans continue to anticipate...

The football frenzy continued throughout the top 20 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers notably nabbing three consecutive spots (Nos. 4-6) against the Vikings, Packers and Chiefs. Home games for the Seahawks, Bills, Titans and Chiefs were hot sellers and a college game between Texas A&M and Arkansas eeked onto the list at No. 20.

On the concert front, tickets to see Garth Brooks, Harry Styles, Il Divo and Judas Priest proved popular sellers along with next year’s CMA Music Festival.

See the full rundown below.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – June 14, 2020