Denver Broncos Announce New Stadium Safety Protocols

Football fans will likely have to endure plenty of “new normals” when attending games this season. The Denver Broncos are helping their fans prepare...

Football fans will likely have to endure plenty of “new normals” when attending games this season. The Denver Broncos are helping their fans prepare by releasing the new safety protocols they will implement at Empower Field at Mile High.

A set of safety procedures were outlined during a virtual meeting this week between the Board of Directors of the Metropolitan Football Stadium District. Stadium Management Company general manager Jay Roberts revealed that Broncos stadium staff will increase various sanitizing measures prior to holding events.

“Our goal is to do everything we can to invite as many people as possible back to the stadium in as safe a manner as possible and that [includes] working with local, state, NFL and other local and national experts on how we can do this in a really good way,” Roberts said.

To minimize risks within Empower Field at Mile High, Stadium Management Company plans to install 500 wall-mounted and free-standing hand sanitizer dispensers. This project is already underway with additional measures including placement of touchless sinks, toilets and paper towel dispensers in all restrooms. To reduce risks within the air, facility management are adding the bipolar ionization of the stadium’s HVAC system and installing UV-C lights underneath escalators to eliminate bacteria on handrails.

An increase in funding was requested and ultimately approved in the meeting to make these adjustments to the stadium’s safety plans.

The Broncos are scheduled to open their 2020 season at home September 14 against the Titans.

—

Headline image via Denver Broncos / @Broncos