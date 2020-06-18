Garth Brooks, Lindsey Stirling Headline Friday Tickets On Sale

LATEST
Garth Brooks’ upcoming drive-in concert experience leads Friday’s extensive list of event tickets on sale. The country superstar will stage a one-night concert on June 27 that will be broadcasted at some 300 drive-in theaters across North America. Tickets for the event will be on sale to the general public for each venue that will host the show. Brooks was supposed to headline major stadiums this spring on his latest tour but the current pandemic has forced him to postpone several shows and instead opt for a socially distant drive-in show.

Other events with tickets hitting the market include Lindsey Stirling’s Artemis Tour dates in New York and Philadelphia next summer. Craig Morgan, Andrew McMahon, Pitbull, Sammy Hagar and Trace Adkins also have new events heading on sale, along with a number of shows held at Jacksonville’s Florida Theatre.

See the full rundown below. Shop Meet and Greet Ticket.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Friday June 19, 2020

Pre-sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
PitbullThunder Valley Casino ResortLincolnCA09/12/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Sammy Hagar & The CircleThunder Valley Casino ResortLincolnCA09/05/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2021Beacon TheatreNew YorkNY08/02/2021 07:30 PMTMUSA

General Sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
A Tribute to Aretha Franklin: The Queen of SoulFlorida TheatreJacksonvilleFL02/19/2021 08:00 PMOTHER
Andrew McMahon – Drive-InCity National Grove of AnaheimAnaheimCA07/10/2020 07:00 PMAXS
Cosmic CharlieLincoln TheatreRALEIGHNC07/31/2020 09:00 PMETIX
Craig Morgan and Roots & BootsH-E-B Center at Cedar ParkCedar ParkTX10/18/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Dave Koz and Friends Christmas TourFlorida TheatreJacksonvilleFL12/03/2020 08:00 PMOTHER
FRIENDS! The Musical ParodyFlorida TheatreJacksonvilleFL02/02/2021 08:00 PMOTHER
FRIENDS! The Musical ParodyFlorida TheatreJacksonvilleFL12/03/2020 08:00 PMOTHER
Garth Brooks Drive-In ExperienceMultiple VenuesMultiple Cities & States (NY entered for event since it goes on sale ET.)NY06/27/2020 06:00 PMOTHER
Jake ShimabukuroBilheimer Capitol TheatreClearwaterFL10/03/2020 08:00 PMOTHER
Judy CollinsBilheimer Capitol TheatreClearwaterFL01/29/2021 08:00 PMOTHER
Karen Hauer & Gorka Marquez – FIREDANCESt Davids HallCardiffUK03/21/2021 03:00 PMTMUK
Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2021Beacon TheatreNew YorkNY08/02/2021 07:30 PMTMUSA
Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2021The Met PhiladelphiaPhiladelphiaPA08/03/2021 08:00 PMLIVN
Pee Dee Regional Fair Super TicketFlorence CenterFlorenceSC06/19/2020 01:00 PMTMUSA
Reckless Love & Dan Reed NetworkRock CityNottinghamUK03/10/2021 06:30 PMTWEB
The WhispersBirchmereAlexandriaVA10/30/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
The WhispersBirchmereAlexandriaVA10/31/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Trace AdkinsSpellman AmphitheaterForneyTX09/26/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Village PeopleVictory TheatreEvansvilleIN10/09/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Worlds Championship Horse ShowFreedom HallLouisvilleKY08/23/2020 06:30 PMTMUSA
Worlds Championship Horse ShowFreedom HallLouisvilleKY08/24/2020 06:30 PMTMUSA
Worlds Championship Horse ShowFreedom HallLouisvilleKY08/25/2020 06:30 PMTMUSA
Worlds Championship Horse ShowFreedom HallLouisvilleKY08/26/2020 06:30 PMTMUSA
Worlds Championship Horse ShowFreedom HallLouisvilleKY08/27/2020 06:30 PMTMUSA
Worlds Championship Horse ShowFreedom HallLouisvilleKY08/28/2020 06:30 PMTMUSA
Worlds Championship Horse ShowFreedom HallLouisvilleKY08/29/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Worlds Championship Horse ShowFreedom HallLouisvilleKY08/22/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
