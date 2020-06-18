Garth Brooks, Lindsey Stirling Headline Friday Tickets On Sale

Garth Brooks’ upcoming drive-in concert experience leads Friday’s extensive list of event tickets on sale. The country superstar will stage a one-night concert on...

Garth Brooks’ upcoming drive-in concert experience leads Friday’s extensive list of event tickets on sale. The country superstar will stage a one-night concert on June 27 that will be broadcasted at some 300 drive-in theaters across North America. Tickets for the event will be on sale to the general public for each venue that will host the show. Brooks was supposed to headline major stadiums this spring on his latest tour but the current pandemic has forced him to postpone several shows and instead opt for a socially distant drive-in show.

Other events with tickets hitting the market include Lindsey Stirling’s Artemis Tour dates in New York and Philadelphia next summer. Craig Morgan, Andrew McMahon, Pitbull, Sammy Hagar and Trace Adkins also have new events heading on sale, along with a number of shows held at Jacksonville’s Florida Theatre.

See the full rundown below. Shop Meet and Greet Ticket.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Friday June 19, 2020

Pre-sale

Event Venue City State Event Date Lister Pitbull Thunder Valley Casino Resort Lincoln CA 09/12/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Sammy Hagar & The Circle Thunder Valley Casino Resort Lincoln CA 09/05/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2021 Beacon Theatre New York NY 08/02/2021 07:30 PM TMUSA

General Sale