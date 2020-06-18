Garth Brooks, Lindsey Stirling Headline Friday Tickets On Sale

Garth Brooks’ upcoming drive-in concert experience leads Friday’s extensive list of event tickets on sale. The country superstar will stage a one-night concert on June 27 that will be broadcasted at some 300 drive-in theaters across North America. Tickets for the event will be on sale to the general public for each venue that will host the show. Brooks was supposed to headline major stadiums this spring on his latest tour but the current pandemic has forced him to postpone several shows and instead opt for a socially distant drive-in show.
Other events with tickets hitting the market include Lindsey Stirling’s Artemis Tour dates in New York and Philadelphia next summer. Craig Morgan, Andrew McMahon, Pitbull, Sammy Hagar and Trace Adkins also have new events heading on sale, along with a number of shows held at Jacksonville’s Florida Theatre.
Tickets On Sale — Friday June 19, 2020
Pre-sale
|Event
|Venue
|City
|State
|Event Date
|Lister
|Pitbull
|Thunder Valley Casino Resort
|Lincoln
|CA
|09/12/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Sammy Hagar & The Circle
|Thunder Valley Casino Resort
|Lincoln
|CA
|09/05/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2021
|Beacon Theatre
|New York
|NY
|08/02/2021 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
General Sale
|Event
|Venue
|City
|State
|Event Date
|Lister
|A Tribute to Aretha Franklin: The Queen of Soul
|Florida Theatre
|Jacksonville
|FL
|02/19/2021 08:00 PM
|OTHER
|Andrew McMahon – Drive-In
|City National Grove of Anaheim
|Anaheim
|CA
|07/10/2020 07:00 PM
|AXS
|Cosmic Charlie
|Lincoln Theatre
|RALEIGH
|NC
|07/31/2020 09:00 PM
|ETIX
|Craig Morgan and Roots & Boots
|H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
|Cedar Park
|TX
|10/18/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour
|Florida Theatre
|Jacksonville
|FL
|12/03/2020 08:00 PM
|OTHER
|FRIENDS! The Musical Parody
|Florida Theatre
|Jacksonville
|FL
|02/02/2021 08:00 PM
|OTHER
|Garth Brooks Drive-In Experience
|Multiple Venues
|Multiple Cities & States (NY entered for event since it goes on sale ET.)
|NY
|06/27/2020 06:00 PM
|OTHER
|Jake Shimabukuro
|Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
|Clearwater
|FL
|10/03/2020 08:00 PM
|OTHER
|Judy Collins
|Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
|Clearwater
|FL
|01/29/2021 08:00 PM
|OTHER
|Karen Hauer & Gorka Marquez – FIREDANCE
|St Davids Hall
|Cardiff
|UK
|03/21/2021 03:00 PM
|TMUK
|Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2021
|The Met Philadelphia
|Philadelphia
|PA
|08/03/2021 08:00 PM
|LIVN
|Pee Dee Regional Fair Super Ticket
|Florence Center
|Florence
|SC
|06/19/2020 01:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Reckless Love & Dan Reed Network
|Rock City
|Nottingham
|UK
|03/10/2021 06:30 PM
|TWEB
|The Whispers
|Birchmere
|Alexandria
|VA
|10/30/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|The Whispers
|Birchmere
|Alexandria
|VA
|10/31/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Trace Adkins
|Spellman Amphitheater
|Forney
|TX
|09/26/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Village People
|Victory Theatre
|Evansville
|IN
|10/09/2020 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Worlds Championship Horse Show
|Freedom Hall
|Louisville
|KY
|08/23/2020 06:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Worlds Championship Horse Show
|Freedom Hall
|Louisville
|KY
|08/24/2020 06:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Worlds Championship Horse Show
|Freedom Hall
|Louisville
|KY
|08/25/2020 06:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Worlds Championship Horse Show
|Freedom Hall
|Louisville
|KY
|08/26/2020 06:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Worlds Championship Horse Show
|Freedom Hall
|Louisville
|KY
|08/27/2020 06:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Worlds Championship Horse Show
|Freedom Hall
|Louisville
|KY
|08/28/2020 06:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Worlds Championship Horse Show
|Freedom Hall
|Louisville
|KY
|08/29/2020 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Worlds Championship Horse Show
|Freedom Hall
|Louisville
|KY
|08/22/2020 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
