Garth Brooks Announces Concert To Broadcast At Drive-In Theaters

Garth Brooks is the latest artist to pivot towards the drive-in concert concept, with a twist. The country superstar announced that he will headline a June 27 concert which will be broadcast at 300 drive-in movie theaters across North America.

Brooks appeared on Good Morning America Thursday to offer more details on the one-night event. He told Robin Roberts that his performance will be available at outdoor theaters throughout the U.S. and Canada to keep fans entertained while social distancing. Each show can accommodate roughly 250 to 300 vehicles, which in total could match the attendance figures of his now-paused stadium performances.

“This one guy came to me and said, ‘Hey, look, we can put 300 drive-in theaters together if you will create a concert solely for the drive-ins. We can have families jump in the car, get them out on Saturday night,” Brooks said. “They’re going to run it just like a regular concert, but this is going to be all over North America, one night only. We are excited because this is a reason to get out of the house, but at the same time you get to follow all the COVID rules from every individual state and you get to have fun and stay within the guidelines of social distancing … we’re calling it ‘social distancing partying.'”

Shows will be broadcasted rain or shine and fans can get tickets starting June 19 for $100 per vehicle.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Garth Brooks to host concert event at 300 drive-in theaters in North America! https://t.co/KcGjMEDgWu pic.twitter.com/Zw7xS6SG7K — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 11, 2020

Encore Live will be producing the one-night event as the industry turns towards experimental shows for the time being.

“Families need safe entertainment options that they can enjoy together this summer,” Encore Live founder and CEO Walter Kinzie said in a statement. “We’re excited to partner with Garth, who’s already done so much to help the entertainment industry during these tough times, to provide a truly unique and incredible concert that will do a whole lot of good for local businesses and communities.”

Brooks has performed modified concerts since the pandemic’s onset, including a primetime special from his home studio and a headlining slot at an empty Grand Ole Opry. His Stadium Tour schedule has taken a hit this spring with shows in Charlotte and Cincinnati facing two postponements.