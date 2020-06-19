Disturbed Reschedule Anniversary Tour For Next Year
The metal group Disturbed had to reschedule their forthcoming anniversary tour to 2021 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour, co-produced by Frank Productions and Live Nation, was slated to kick-off this summer with support from Staind and Bad Wolves. However, out of precaution, the trek has been pushed to next summer.
Now, the outing will kick-off in West Palm Beach, Florida on July 7, followed by gigs in Cincinnati, Hartford, Noblesville, Albuquerque, and Auburn. They’ll stop in outdoor arenas like Irvine’s FivePoint Amphitheater, the Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix, and the S&T Bank Music Park in Burgettstown before wrapping-up at the USANA Amphitheatre in Utah late August.
All show dates from the originally-announced trek have been rescheduled, aside from the gig in Chula Vista, California. Ticketholders have the option to hold onto their tickets for the new show date or opting to receive a refund via point of purchase.
Disturbed frontman David Draiman told Billboard that while the band won’t perform The Sickness in its entirety on tour, they’re going to delve into a lot of material from the album, as well as “deeper cuts, stuff people haven’t heard us play off the record for a while, and definitely a huge portion of material will be ‘Sickness’-oriented.”
The Sickness, Disturbed’s breakthrough record, was released back in March 2000. The LP, featuring tracks “Stupify,” “Voices,” and “Down With the Sickness,” helped Disturbed score a spot in the hardcore scene.
See Disturbed’s rescheduled tour dates below.
Disturbed | The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour – 2021 Dates
July 07 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
July 08 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 10 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 12 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
July 13 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
July 18 — Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 20 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
July 21 — Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 23 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
July 24 — Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
July 26 — Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
July 28 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 29 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre
July 31 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 01 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Aug. 04 — Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park
Aug. 06 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 08 — Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL
Aug. 13 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO
Aug. 14 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 16 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
Aug. 18 — The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug. 20 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 21 — Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Aug. 23 — Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
Aug. 24 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug. 26 — Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Aug. 27 — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
Aug. 29 — Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
Aug. 31 — West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
