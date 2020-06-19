Disturbed Reschedule Anniversary Tour For Next Year

The metal group Disturbed had to reschedule their forthcoming anniversary tour to 2021 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour, co-produced...

The metal group Disturbed had to reschedule their forthcoming anniversary tour to 2021 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour, co-produced by Frank Productions and Live Nation, was slated to kick-off this summer with support from Staind and Bad Wolves. However, out of precaution, the trek has been pushed to next summer.

Now, the outing will kick-off in West Palm Beach, Florida on July 7, followed by gigs in Cincinnati, Hartford, Noblesville, Albuquerque, and Auburn. They’ll stop in outdoor arenas like Irvine’s FivePoint Amphitheater, the Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix, and the S&T Bank Music Park in Burgettstown before wrapping-up at the USANA Amphitheatre in Utah late August.

All show dates from the originally-announced trek have been rescheduled, aside from the gig in Chula Vista, California. Ticketholders have the option to hold onto their tickets for the new show date or opting to receive a refund via point of purchase.

Disturbed frontman David Draiman told Billboard that while the band won’t perform The Sickness in its entirety on tour, they’re going to delve into a lot of material from the album, as well as “deeper cuts, stuff people haven’t heard us play off the record for a while, and definitely a huge portion of material will be ‘Sickness’-oriented.”

The Sickness, Disturbed’s breakthrough record, was released back in March 2000. The LP, featuring tracks “Stupify,” “Voices,” and “Down With the Sickness,” helped Disturbed score a spot in the hardcore scene.

See Disturbed’s rescheduled tour dates below.

Disturbed | The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour – 2021 Dates

July 07 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 08 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 10 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 12 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

July 13 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

July 18 — Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 20 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 21 — Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 23 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 24 — Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

July 26 — Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 28 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 29 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre

July 31 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 01 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Aug. 04 — Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park

Aug. 06 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 08 — Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL

Aug. 13 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO

Aug. 14 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 16 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

Aug. 18 — The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 20 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 21 — Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Aug. 23 — Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Aug. 24 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 26 — Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Aug. 27 — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

Aug. 29 — Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Aug. 31 — West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre