Escape To Margaritaville Headlines Tuesday Tickets On Sale
Onsales June 15, 2020 Kelly Byrnes 0
The Jimmy Buffett jukebox musical Escape to Margaritaville leads the way in the ticketing market on Tuesday with tickets for several performances heading on sale. Dallas’ Music Hall at Fair Park is slated to host the production for over a dozen performances this summer, with tickets available for both pre-sale and to the general public. The breezy musical was short-lived on Broadway but has embarked on a national tour to delight audiences with classic Buffett hits like “Fins,” “Cheeseburger In Paradise,” “Son of a Son of a Sailor” and “Margaritaville.”
Chicago’s House of Blues has a handful of Todd Rundgren performances scheduled for early next year which will release pre-sale tickets on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the general sale category includes tickets for Anaheim’s Movies Under the Moon at City National Grove.
Tickets On Sale — Tuesday June 16, 2020
Pre-sale
|Event
|Venue
|City
|State
|Event Date
|Lister
|SiriusXM Pres: Todd Rundgren -The Individualist, A True Star 2DAY PASS
|House of Blues Chicago
|Chicago
|IL
|01/27/2021 06:30 PM
|LIVN
|SiriusXM Presents: Todd Rundgren – The Individualist, A True Star
|House of Blues Chicago
|Chicago
|IL
|01/26/2021 06:30 PM
|LIVN
|SiriusXM Presents: Todd Rundgren – The Individualist, A True Star
|House of Blues Chicago
|Chicago
|IL
|01/27/2021 06:30 PM
|LIVN
|Escape to Margaritaville
|Music Hall At Fair Park
|Dallas
|TX
|07/29/2020 07:30 PM
|Touring
|Escape to Margaritaville
|Music Hall At Fair Park
|Dallas
|TX
|07/30/2020 07:30 PM
|Touring
|Escape to Margaritaville
|Music Hall At Fair Park
|Dallas
|TX
|07/31/2020 07:30 PM
|Touring
|Escape to Margaritaville
|Music Hall At Fair Park
|Dallas
|TX
|08/01/2020 01:30 PM
|Touring
|Escape to Margaritaville
|Music Hall At Fair Park
|Dallas
|TX
|08/01/2020 07:30 PM
|Touring
|Escape to Margaritaville
|Music Hall At Fair Park
|Dallas
|TX
|08/02/2020 01:30 PM
|Touring
|Escape to Margaritaville
|Music Hall At Fair Park
|Dallas
|TX
|08/02/2020 07:30 PM
|Touring
|Escape to Margaritaville
|Music Hall At Fair Park
|Dallas
|TX
|08/04/2020 07:30 PM
|Touring
|Escape to Margaritaville
|Music Hall At Fair Park
|Dallas
|TX
|08/05/2020 07:30 PM
|Touring
|Escape to Margaritaville
|Music Hall At Fair Park
|Dallas
|TX
|08/06/2020 07:30 PM
|Touring
|Escape to Margaritaville
|Music Hall At Fair Park
|Dallas
|TX
|08/07/2020 07:30 PM
|Touring
|Escape to Margaritaville
|Music Hall At Fair Park
|Dallas
|TX
|08/08/2020 01:30 PM
|Touring
|Escape to Margaritaville
|Music Hall At Fair Park
|Dallas
|TX
|08/08/2020 07:30 PM
|Touring
|Escape to Margaritaville
|Music Hall At Fair Park
|Dallas
|TX
|08/09/2020 01:30 PM
|Touring
|Escape to Margaritaville
|Music Hall At Fair Park
|Dallas
|TX
|08/06/2020 01:30 PM
|Touring
|Escape to Margaritaville
|Music Hall At Fair Park
|Dallas
|TX
|07/28/2020 07:30 PM
|Touring
General Sale
|Event
|Venue
|City
|State
|Event Date
|Lister
|Movies Under the Moon
|City National Grove of Anaheim
|Anaheim
|CA
|07/03/2020 07:30 PM
|AXS
|Movies Under the Moon
|City National Grove of Anaheim
|Anaheim
|CA
|07/03/2020 10:45 PM
|AXS
|Movies Under the Moon
|City National Grove of Anaheim
|Anaheim
|CA
|07/04/2020 07:30 PM
|AXS
|Movies Under the Moon
|City National Grove of Anaheim
|Anaheim
|CA
|07/04/2020 10:45 PM
|AXS
|Woodkid
|MTELUS
|Montreal
|QC
|12/14/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Reggae Gold
|Subterranean
|Chicago
|IL
|07/16/2020 10:00 PM
|TWEB
|B-Stage Sessions At ExtraMile Arena: Out Of The Blue
|ExtraMile Arena
|Boise
|ID
|06/24/2020 07:15 PM
|TMUSA
