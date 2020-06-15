Escape To Margaritaville Headlines Tuesday Tickets On Sale

The Jimmy Buffett jukebox musical Escape to Margaritaville leads the way in the ticketing market on Tuesday with tickets for several performances heading on...

The Jimmy Buffett jukebox musical Escape to Margaritaville leads the way in the ticketing market on Tuesday with tickets for several performances heading on sale. Dallas’ Music Hall at Fair Park is slated to host the production for over a dozen performances this summer, with tickets available for both pre-sale and to the general public. The breezy musical was short-lived on Broadway but has embarked on a national tour to delight audiences with classic Buffett hits like “Fins,” “Cheeseburger In Paradise,” “Son of a Son of a Sailor” and “Margaritaville.”

Chicago’s House of Blues has a handful of Todd Rundgren performances scheduled for early next year which will release pre-sale tickets on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the general sale category includes tickets for Anaheim’s Movies Under the Moon at City National Grove.

Tickets On Sale — Tuesday June 16, 2020

Pre-sale

Event Venue City State Event Date Lister SiriusXM Pres: Todd Rundgren -The Individualist, A True Star 2DAY PASS House of Blues Chicago Chicago IL 01/27/2021 06:30 PM LIVN SiriusXM Presents: Todd Rundgren – The Individualist, A True Star House of Blues Chicago Chicago IL 01/26/2021 06:30 PM LIVN SiriusXM Presents: Todd Rundgren – The Individualist, A True Star House of Blues Chicago Chicago IL 01/27/2021 06:30 PM LIVN Escape to Margaritaville Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas TX 07/29/2020 07:30 PM Touring Escape to Margaritaville Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas TX 07/30/2020 07:30 PM Touring Escape to Margaritaville Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas TX 07/31/2020 07:30 PM Touring Escape to Margaritaville Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas TX 08/01/2020 01:30 PM Touring Escape to Margaritaville Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas TX 08/01/2020 07:30 PM Touring Escape to Margaritaville Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas TX 08/02/2020 01:30 PM Touring Escape to Margaritaville Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas TX 08/02/2020 07:30 PM Touring Escape to Margaritaville Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas TX 08/04/2020 07:30 PM Touring Escape to Margaritaville Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas TX 08/05/2020 07:30 PM Touring Escape to Margaritaville Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas TX 08/06/2020 07:30 PM Touring Escape to Margaritaville Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas TX 08/07/2020 07:30 PM Touring Escape to Margaritaville Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas TX 08/08/2020 01:30 PM Touring Escape to Margaritaville Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas TX 08/08/2020 07:30 PM Touring Escape to Margaritaville Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas TX 08/09/2020 01:30 PM Touring Escape to Margaritaville Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas TX 08/06/2020 01:30 PM Touring Escape to Margaritaville Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas TX 07/28/2020 07:30 PM Touring

