Escape To Margaritaville Headlines Tuesday Tickets On Sale

Onsales June 15, 2020 Kelly Byrnes 0

The Jimmy Buffett jukebox musical Escape to Margaritaville leads the way in the ticketing market on Tuesday with tickets for several performances heading on sale. Dallas’ Music Hall at Fair Park is slated to host the production for over a dozen performances this summer, with tickets available for both pre-sale and to the general public. The breezy musical was short-lived on Broadway but has embarked on a national tour to delight audiences with classic Buffett hits like “Fins,” “Cheeseburger In Paradise,” “Son of a Son of a Sailor” and “Margaritaville.”

Chicago’s House of Blues has a handful of Todd Rundgren performances scheduled for early next year which will release pre-sale tickets on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the general sale category includes tickets for Anaheim’s Movies Under the Moon at City National Grove.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Tuesday June 16, 2020

Pre-sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
SiriusXM Pres: Todd Rundgren -The Individualist, A True Star 2DAY PASSHouse of Blues ChicagoChicagoIL01/27/2021 06:30 PMLIVN
SiriusXM Presents: Todd Rundgren – The Individualist, A True StarHouse of Blues ChicagoChicagoIL01/26/2021 06:30 PMLIVN
SiriusXM Presents: Todd Rundgren – The Individualist, A True StarHouse of Blues ChicagoChicagoIL01/27/2021 06:30 PMLIVN
Escape to MargaritavilleMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasTX07/29/2020 07:30 PMTouring
Escape to MargaritavilleMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasTX07/30/2020 07:30 PMTouring
Escape to MargaritavilleMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasTX07/31/2020 07:30 PMTouring
Escape to MargaritavilleMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasTX08/01/2020 01:30 PMTouring
Escape to MargaritavilleMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasTX08/01/2020 07:30 PMTouring
Escape to MargaritavilleMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasTX08/02/2020 01:30 PMTouring
Escape to MargaritavilleMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasTX08/02/2020 07:30 PMTouring
Escape to MargaritavilleMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasTX08/04/2020 07:30 PMTouring
Escape to MargaritavilleMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasTX08/05/2020 07:30 PMTouring
Escape to MargaritavilleMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasTX08/06/2020 07:30 PMTouring
Escape to MargaritavilleMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasTX08/07/2020 07:30 PMTouring
Escape to MargaritavilleMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasTX08/08/2020 01:30 PMTouring
Escape to MargaritavilleMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasTX08/08/2020 07:30 PMTouring
Escape to MargaritavilleMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasTX08/09/2020 01:30 PMTouring
Escape to MargaritavilleMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasTX08/06/2020 01:30 PMTouring
Escape to MargaritavilleMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasTX07/28/2020 07:30 PMTouring

General Sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
Movies Under the MoonCity National Grove of AnaheimAnaheimCA07/03/2020 07:30 PMAXS
Movies Under the MoonCity National Grove of AnaheimAnaheimCA07/03/2020 10:45 PMAXS
Movies Under the MoonCity National Grove of AnaheimAnaheimCA07/04/2020 07:30 PMAXS
Movies Under the MoonCity National Grove of AnaheimAnaheimCA07/04/2020 10:45 PMAXS
WoodkidMTELUSMontrealQC12/14/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Reggae GoldSubterraneanChicagoIL07/16/2020 10:00 PMTWEB
B-Stage Sessions At ExtraMile Arena: Out Of The BlueExtraMile ArenaBoiseID06/24/2020 07:15 PMTMUSA
