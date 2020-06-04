Harry Styles Fans Anticipate Impacted Shows As Tour Approaches

As the music industry is completely halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, fans are wondering when Harry Styles will announce the postponement of his...

As the music industry is completely halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, fans are wondering when Harry Styles will announce the postponement of his tour.

Styles’ Love On Tour was originally slated to kick-off mid-April in the UK, followed by shows through Europe early June. While the European dates have been postponed to 2021, Styles is still set to begin his North American trek later this month, hitting cities like Detroit, Boston, Denver, San Diego, and New York before wrapping-up in Las Vegas early September.

Fans are confused and frustrated as they await news of the tour’s fate.

Harry styles’ tour is set to start in Philly in 25 days….. can his team at least make a statement if they’re planning on going ahead with the tour or not (prob shouldn’t tho) lol — Jordan (@jordanking1919) June 2, 2020

Can Harry Styles just break my heart already and postpone the North American tour now and not two weeks before we are supposed to go?? I just wanna know if I’m gonna be sad till next year or not😩 — Jessica (@jessica__poe) May 28, 2020

It would be cute if @Harry_Styles could mention his tour that starts in less than a month. People are still without jobs and his tickets are expensive. — 𝒯𝒶𝓎𝓁𝑜𝓇⁷ (@hvintagestyles) May 29, 2020

sooo ya gunna say sumn @Harry_Styles ??? cuz tour starts in 3 weeks and 2 days 😅 — care ✵ (@GOLDNNBB) June 4, 2020

the only thing keeping me going rn is the fact that harry hasn’t cancelled his us tour. see you soon i hope 😔 @Harry_Styles — becca 🌹 (@beccaalw) May 18, 2020

very confused why Harry Styles hasn’t rescheduled the US Tour yet. There’s no way concert can happen this summer. — blobfish jim (@PharmersOnly) May 28, 2020

Harry I love you girl but you GOTTA let us know if tour is happening one way or another, bc I need to book flights if it is 👀 @Harry_Styles — sifu hotman (@cjfeisty) May 26, 2020

While some fans are holding out hope, it’s not likely the tour will go on as planned. Hundreds of artists have been quick to cancel tours, however, Motley Crue waited until the last second, causing mixed feelings among fans. Ultimately, the rockers postponed their trek to 2021, following suite of acts like The Rolling Stones, Billie Eilish, Guns N’ Roses, and The Weeknd.

Styles was slated to tour in support of Fine Line, his sophomore solo record.