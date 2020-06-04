LATEST
June 4, 2020 Olivia Perreault

Harry Styles Fans Anticipate Impacted Shows As Tour Approaches

As the music industry is completely halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, fans are wondering when Harry Styles will announce the postponement of his tour.

Styles’ Love On Tour was originally slated to kick-off mid-April in the UK, followed by shows through Europe early June. While the European dates have been postponed to 2021, Styles is still set to begin his North American trek later this month, hitting cities like Detroit, Boston, Denver, San Diego, and New York before wrapping-up in Las Vegas early September.

Fans are confused and frustrated as they await news of the tour’s fate.

While some fans are holding out hope, it’s not likely the tour will go on as planned. Hundreds of artists have been quick to cancel tours, however, Motley Crue waited until the last second, causing mixed feelings among fans. Ultimately, the rockers postponed their trek to 2021, following suite of acts like The Rolling Stones, Billie Eilish, Guns N’ Roses, and The Weeknd.

Styles was slated to tour in support of Fine Line, his sophomore solo record.

