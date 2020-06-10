Houston’s Minute Maid Park To Host Drive-In Music Festival

Houston’s Minute Maid Park is unusually quiet this summer while the MLB season remains a question mark and countless concert performances have been called...

The multi-stage festival, dubbed Metamorphosis, will take over the stadium’s parking lot on Saturday, June 13. Local artists Los Skarnales, Bayou City Funk, Lords of Kool, DJ I.V., Guilla, and NONC3NTS will perform the one-night event, offering attendees a wide range of musical stylings from rap and funk to reggae and EDM.

“This is all friends and how we can help each other,” Los Skarnales’ Chuy Terrazas revealed to CultureMap. “My musician friends haven’t made any money the last two months. That’s the beauty of this, it’s not a concert promoter saying, ‘Let curate this thing.’ This is community helping community.”

Up to 350 vehicles can be accommodated for the drive-in experiment. Guests are encouraged to stay put in their cars but can switch between acts by way of multi-channel headphones that will be sanitized and handed to guests upon entry. While drive-in concerts and festivals are increasingly popping up as safe alternatives to mass gatherings, Metamorphosis is among the first to utilize the headphone technology first popularized by the silent disco.

“I don’t think anyone has done this at a drive-in concert, where it’s usually you watch a band on one stage,” Terrazas said. “You’ll have three stages that you get to watch, one in the center, and two on the sides. But they’ll all be in your view and you flip between the bands and performers you want to listen to.”

Guests are permitted to bring their own food and beverages to the festival, but food trucks will also be available onsite. Should they leave their vehicle, guests are encouraged to wear face masks and adhere to proper social distancing.

Tickets for the festival are available for either $50 per vehicle or $25 per person.