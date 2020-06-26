Jackman-Led Music Man Revival Postponed to April 2021

With Broadway expected to soon announce it would continue its Covid-19-related shutdown through at least the end of the year, an anticipated revival of...

With Broadway expected to soon announce it would continue its Covid-19-related shutdown through at least the end of the year, an anticipated revival of The Music Man starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster has seen its opening postponed to April 2021.

“Performing on Broadway is a great honor for an actor; in fact, one of the greatest,” Jackman said in a statement posted to Twitter Wednesday. “No two shows are exactly alike, in large part due to the audience. One is filled with anticipation, fear and excitement. It’s like an opening night eight times a week: the energy in the theater is palpable. It is those same feelings that happen every show thereafter – and you and I are going through it together.

“The change of dates will not take any of that away. What it will do, however is help to ensure that ‘The Music Man’ audiences, and our company, are in a completely safe environment. Can’t wait for that day!”

Previews had been scheduled to launch in September with an October 15 opening night at the Winger Garden Theatre. The postponement moves things back to an April 7, 2021 start of previews, with opening night on May 20. Aside from Jackman and Foster as Professor Henry Hill and Marian Paroo, respectively, the production stars Jefferson Mays as Mayor Shinn, Jayne Houdyshell as Eulalie Mackecknie Shinn, Shuler Hensley as Marcellus Washburn and Marie Mullen as Mrs. Paroo.