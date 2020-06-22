Joe Rogan, NFL Tilts Headline Weekend’s Best-Selling Events

Comedian and podcasting star Joe Rogan made two appearances in the best-selling events from Sunday, according to data from Ticket Club, though NFL football...

Comedian and podcasting star Joe Rogan made two appearances in the best-selling events from Sunday, according to data from Ticket Club, though NFL football continued to run atop the listings. A Rogan performance scheduled for the end of June at Houston’s Improv club came in at No. 10, just behind a co-headlining gig with Dave Chappelle in September at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

At the top of the table stood the New Orleans Saints, who took both the No. 1 and 2 spots on the day, with games against the Tom Brady-led Buccaneers and defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs, respectively. Kansas City had a home game against Las Vegas at No. 5, with a Cowboy’s-Steelers game late in the regular season also making the list representing the fall.

Other high-performing events include Jimmy Buffet’s September 2021 date at Colorado’s Red Rocks at No. 3, with and August Garth Brooks show in Las Vegas at No. 4.

Best-Selling Events – June 21, 2020

