Lady Gaga Leads Sunday Best-Selling Events List
Lady Gaga led the way on Sunday’s top 20 best-selling events list, as determined by Ticket Club sales data. The pop star earned the No. 1 spot yesterday for her scheduled show at Fenway Park later this summer. Gaga has a handful of stadium shows lined up in support of her sixth studio album Chromatica, which dropped on Friday. The LP is the singer’s first release since 2016’s Joanne and features collaborations with Ariana Grande, Elton John and Blackpink.
Other concerts joining Lady Gaga on the list include Harry Styles’ Halloween Party show at Madison Square Garden, Motley Crue, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Combs, Andrea Bocelli and 5 Seconds of Summer. Broadway smash Hamilton also grabbed two spots for performances in Portland next year while Les Miserables in Nashville also landed within the top 20. In the sports world, the Dallas Cowboys lead NFL listings with three spots on the list, including the No. 2 rank.
See the full rundown below.
Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – May 31, 2020
- Lady Gaga (August 5, 2020 @ Fenway Park – Boston, MA)
- Dallas Cowboys vs. Cleveland Browns (October 4, 2020 @ AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX)
- Harry Styles: Harryween Fancy Dress Party (October 30, 2020 @ Madison Square Garden – New York, NY)
- Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers (December 27, 2020 @ State Farm Stadium – Glendale, AZ)
- Brooks and Dunn (October 3, 2020 @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Maryland Heights, MO)
- Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts (June 25, 2020 @ Busch Stadium – St. Louis, MO)
- Hamilton (March 27, 2021 @ Keller Auditorium – Portland, OR)
- Elton John (Postponed from June 27, 2020 @ American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX)
- Hamilton (March 20, 2021 @ Keller Auditorium – Portland, OR)
- Les Miserables (September 19, 2020 @ Tennessee Performing Arts Center – Nashville, TN)
- Phish: 3 Day Pass (August 13, 2021 @ Atlantic City Beach – Atlantic City, NJ)
- Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins (December 26, 2020 @ Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV)
- 5 Seconds of Summer (September 15, 2020 @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Irving, TX)
- Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde & Ray Fulcher (November 7, 2020 @ Enterprise Center – St. Louis, MO)
- Andrea Bocelli (December 3, 2020 @ Enterprise Center – St. Louis, MO)
- Texas Tech Raiders vs. Baylor Bears (October 15, 2020 @ Jones AT&T Stadium – Lubbock, TX)
- Jamey Johnson (February 6, 2021 @ Harrah’s Cherokee Resort Event Center – Cherokee, NC)
- Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Redskins (November 26, 2020 @ AT&T Stadium – Dallas, TX)
- Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles (December 27, 2020 @ AT&T Stadium – Dallas, TX)
- Jeff Dunham (October 1, 2020 @ Chesapeake Energy Arena – Oklahoma City, OK)
