Lady Gaga Leads Sunday Best-Selling Events List

Lady Gaga led the way on Sunday’s top 20 best-selling events list, as determined by Ticket Club sales data. The pop star earned the...

Lady Gaga led the way on Sunday’s top 20 best-selling events list, as determined by Ticket Club sales data. The pop star earned the No. 1 spot yesterday for her scheduled show at Fenway Park later this summer. Gaga has a handful of stadium shows lined up in support of her sixth studio album Chromatica, which dropped on Friday. The LP is the singer’s first release since 2016’s Joanne and features collaborations with Ariana Grande, Elton John and Blackpink.

Other concerts joining Lady Gaga on the list include Harry Styles’ Halloween Party show at Madison Square Garden, Motley Crue, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Combs, Andrea Bocelli and 5 Seconds of Summer. Broadway smash Hamilton also grabbed two spots for performances in Portland next year while Les Miserables in Nashville also landed within the top 20. In the sports world, the Dallas Cowboys lead NFL listings with three spots on the list, including the No. 2 rank.

See the full rundown below.

Click on any of the links below to find tickets to the best-selling events, or visit ticketclub.com to search for any other upcoming events and find tickets with no service fees for members.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – May 31, 2020