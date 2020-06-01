Ohio State Reveals New Ticketing Policies, Mobile-Only Tickets

Ohio State football fans will see some changes to the ticketing process next season, including ticket renewals, seat selection process, and mobile ticketing. The...

Ohio State football fans will see some changes to the ticketing process next season, including ticket renewals, seat selection process, and mobile ticketing.

The usual process to secure season tickets has been skewed amid the coronavirus pandemic. First, the deadline to renew tickets was pushed back twice, and now, a revised seating policy will not be implemented until the team knows how many fans will be in attendance during games this season.

In order to adhere to safety protocols, seating for the 2020 season will be based on models that account for appropriate social distancing within Ohio Stadium. Fans will be able to select seats for only one year within certain selection windows. The timeline for seat selection will be adjusted in order to allow state and local officials to clarify distancing guidelines.

Mobile ticketing will also be implemented in order to enable contactless entry into Ohio Stadium. Fans will be able to access their tickets online, transfer their tickets to family and friends, or utilize Buckeyes TicketExchange. The mobile tickets will be available as soon as fans pay for their seats in-full.

“We are excited to implement digital-only ticketing at our venues and believe it will help us achieve the goal of providing a safe game day experience for everyone,” Deputy Athletics Director Diana Sabau said in a statement. “Digital ticketing will allow for contactless entry for fans while also providing flexibility to easily manage their tickets. It will also allow us to better respond to the dynamics surrounding COVID-19 and our increased safety precautions.”

If any portion of the 2020 football schedule does not take place, season ticket holders can rest assured that they have the option to either receive a refund for cancelled game tickets, receive credit toward a future ticket purchase, or donate their tickets to help support student-athlete scholarships.

In an email to ticketholders, the Department of Athletics said they will “continue to follow the advice and directives of the Governor, University leadership, health experts and medical officials,” noting that they are “dedicated to protecting the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes, staff and fans.”

For more information regarding mobile tickets, visit the Buckeyes’ official ticketing site.