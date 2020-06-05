Live Nation Staging Socially Distant Shows As European Restrictions Lift

Amid widespread cancellations across the industry due to the coronavirus pandemic, Live Nation is working to hold reduced-capacity shows in order to keep the...

Amid widespread cancellations across the industry due to the coronavirus pandemic, Live Nation is working to hold reduced-capacity shows in order to keep the spirit of concerts alive.

In the U.S., the entertainment giant is working toward holding drive-in movie theater concerts and festivals, and now, in Europe, the promoter is staging limited-capacity concerts. While COVID-19 restrictions have eased across Finland, there is a 500 capacity on public gatherings through July 31.

In light of this news, Live Nation Finland announced the Suvilahti Summer series, which will run from June 11-30 at the Suvilahti Energy Field and feature daily concerts and films. Opening night will kick-off with a concert from Finnish artist Evelina, followed by acts throughout the summer like Anssi Kela, Olavi Uusivirta Duo, Maustetytot, Jesse Markin, Ursus Factory, Dallape and Martti Servo, and Napander.

During the series, a table and chair will be setup for 2-6 people which is safely distanced from others. According to official guidelines, Live Nation will ask the public to follow hygiene guidelines, and those who have coronavirus symptoms will not be allowed into the venue.

Live Nation Finland MD Tomi Saarinen said that “it is great to be back with events in such a unique way, after a short break.”

“This event series is a good example of how a crisis can lead to innovation,” Saarinen said. “We believe that these upcoming summer months in Helsinki’s finest setting will create memories that last. The artists and we at Live Nation are very excited, and we believe that the audience will join us in this excitement.”