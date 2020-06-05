Wicked Headlines Weekend Tickets On Sale Offerings

LATEST
Broadway smash Wicked is back on the market in the coming days as various performances in Ottawa, Canada head on sale. The enchanting show is scheduled to visit the National Arts Center later this year with nearly a dozen performances releasing tickets for pre-sale. The fine arts are represented through the general sale category as well with a performance of Swan Lake from the Russian Ballet Theatre in the mix. The famed ballet is scheduled to visit the State Theatre in Minneapolis this October.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Saturday, Sunday & Monday June 6-8, 2020

Pre-sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
WickedNational Arts Centre / Centre national des ArtsOttawaON08/26/2020 08:00 PMTouring
WickedNational Arts Centre / Centre national des ArtsOttawaON08/27/2020 08:00 PMTouring
WickedNational Arts Centre / Centre national des ArtsOttawaON08/29/2020 02:00 PMTouring
WickedNational Arts Centre / Centre national des ArtsOttawaON08/30/2020 01:00 PMTouring
WickedNational Arts Centre / Centre national des ArtsOttawaON09/01/2020 08:00 PMTouring
WickedNational Arts Centre / Centre national des ArtsOttawaON09/03/2020 08:00 PMTouring
WickedNational Arts Centre / Centre national des ArtsOttawaON09/05/2020 02:00 PMTouring
WickedNational Arts Centre / Centre national des ArtsOttawaON09/06/2020 01:00 PMTouring

General Sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
BRIT FLOYD – World Tour 2021Tulsa TheaterTulsaOK06/08/2021 08:00 PMETIX
Chicago Underground ComedyBeat KitchenChicagoIL07/07/2020 09:00 PMTWEB
Columbus LionsColumbus Civic CenterColumbusGA07/18/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Extraordinary Popular DelusionsBeat KitchenChicagoIL07/06/2020 09:00 PMTWEB
Philadelphia Fusion Homestand WeekendBoardwalk HallAtlantic CityNJ06/06/2020 01:00 PMTMUSA
Russian Ballet Theatre Presents Swan LakeState TheatreMinneapolisMN10/25/2020 06:30 PMTMUSA
