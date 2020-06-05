Wicked Headlines Weekend Tickets On Sale Offerings

Broadway smash Wicked is back on the market in the coming days as various performances in Ottawa, Canada head on sale. The enchanting show...

Broadway smash Wicked is back on the market in the coming days as various performances in Ottawa, Canada head on sale. The enchanting show is scheduled to visit the National Arts Center later this year with nearly a dozen performances releasing tickets for pre-sale. The fine arts are represented through the general sale category as well with a performance of Swan Lake from the Russian Ballet Theatre in the mix. The famed ballet is scheduled to visit the State Theatre in Minneapolis this October.

See the full rundown below. Shop Meet and Greet Ticket.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Saturday, Sunday & Monday June 6-8, 2020

Pre-sale

Event Venue City State Event Date Lister Wicked National Arts Centre / Centre national des Arts Ottawa ON 08/26/2020 08:00 PM Touring Wicked National Arts Centre / Centre national des Arts Ottawa ON 08/27/2020 08:00 PM Touring Wicked National Arts Centre / Centre national des Arts Ottawa ON 08/29/2020 02:00 PM Touring Wicked National Arts Centre / Centre national des Arts Ottawa ON 08/30/2020 01:00 PM Touring Wicked National Arts Centre / Centre national des Arts Ottawa ON 09/01/2020 08:00 PM Touring Wicked National Arts Centre / Centre national des Arts Ottawa ON 09/03/2020 08:00 PM Touring Wicked National Arts Centre / Centre national des Arts Ottawa ON 09/05/2020 02:00 PM Touring Wicked National Arts Centre / Centre national des Arts Ottawa ON 09/06/2020 01:00 PM Touring

General Sale