Hamilton, Harry Styles Lead Thursday Best-Seller List
Top Events June 5, 2020 Kelly Byrnes 0
Performances of Hamilton in LA were hot sellers on Thursday, according to Ticket Club sales data. The historical hit nabbed the top spot on yesterday’s top 20 best-selling events list for a November 7 performance at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre. Another performance from the LA residency, scheduled for September 15, ranked at No. 12 and marked the only theatrical productions to make the list.
Harry Styles’ still-scheduled North American Love On tour dates also earned two spots on the list, despite fans being adamant that the star will ultimately postpone his summer tour. Styles earned the No. 6 spot for his September 2 gig at The Forum in LA and appeared again at No. 8 for an August show in Orlando. Other musical artists to join Styles throughout the top 20 include Reba McEntire, Jimmy Buffett, Luke Combs, Andrea Bocelli, The Weeknd and Backstreet Boys.
College and pro football was also prevalent. The New York Giants claimed the No. 2 rank for a home bout against the 49ers while the Chargers followed closely behind at No. 3. Two Tampa Bay Buccaneers games appeared at Nos. 9 and 18 while a college battle between Alabama and Georgia was represented at No. 7.
See the full rundown below.
Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – June 4, 2020
- Hamilton (November 7, 2020 @ Hollywood Pantages Theatre – Los Angeles, CA)
- New York Giants vs. San Francisco 49ers (September 27, 2020 @ MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, NJ)
- Los Angeles Chargers vs. New England Patriots (December 6, 2020 @ SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, CA)
- Andrea Bocelli (December 11, 2020 @ TD Garden – Boston, MA)
- Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde & Ray Fulcher (September 25, 2020 @ American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX)
- Harry Styles & Jenny Lewis (September 2, 2020 @ The Forum – Inglewood, CA)
- Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Georgia Bulldogs (September 19, 2020 @ Bryant-Denny Stadium – Tuscaloosa, AL)
- Harry Styles & Jenny Lewis (August 7, 2020 @ Amway Center – Orlando, FL)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints (November 8, 2020 @ Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL)
- Trevor Noah (April 23, 2021 @ Adams Event Center – Missoula, MT)
- Backstreet Boys (August 13, 2021 @ White River Amphitheatre – Auburn, WA)
- Hamilton (September 15, 2020 @ Hollywood Pantages Theatre – Los Angeles, CA)
- Reba McEntire (July 10, 2021 @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum – Biloxi, MS)
- Chris Stapleton (November 11, 2021 @ Hertz Arena – Estero, FL)
- The Weeknd, Sabrino Claudio & Don Toliver (August 1, 2021 @ Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA)
- NFL Preseason: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals (August 15, 2020 @ Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, MO)
- Brooks and Dunn (October 24, 2020 @ The Wharf Amphihteatre – Orange Beach, AL)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers (September 20, 2020 @ Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL)
- Dave Chappelle & Joe Rogan (September 5, 2020 @ Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN)
- Jimmy Buffett (December 11, 2020 @ Amalie Arena – Tampa, FL)
