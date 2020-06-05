Hamilton, Harry Styles Lead Thursday Best-Seller List

Performances of Hamilton in LA were hot sellers on Thursday, according to Ticket Club sales data. The historical hit nabbed the top spot on...

Performances of Hamilton in LA were hot sellers on Thursday, according to Ticket Club sales data. The historical hit nabbed the top spot on yesterday’s top 20 best-selling events list for a November 7 performance at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre. Another performance from the LA residency, scheduled for September 15, ranked at No. 12 and marked the only theatrical productions to make the list.

Harry Styles’ still-scheduled North American Love On tour dates also earned two spots on the list, despite fans being adamant that the star will ultimately postpone his summer tour. Styles earned the No. 6 spot for his September 2 gig at The Forum in LA and appeared again at No. 8 for an August show in Orlando. Other musical artists to join Styles throughout the top 20 include Reba McEntire, Jimmy Buffett, Luke Combs, Andrea Bocelli, The Weeknd and Backstreet Boys.

College and pro football was also prevalent. The New York Giants claimed the No. 2 rank for a home bout against the 49ers while the Chargers followed closely behind at No. 3. Two Tampa Bay Buccaneers games appeared at Nos. 9 and 18 while a college battle between Alabama and Georgia was represented at No. 7.

See the full rundown below.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – June 4, 2020