Mexico Grand Prix Stands Firm On November Race Date

Amid widespread event cancellations and sports disruptions, promoters for the Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix are determined to keep the race scheduled for the fall.

Corporación Interamericana de Entretenimiento (CIE) revealed this week that they remain focused on staging a race as planned between October 30 and November 1 with strict safety measures to be put in place as a result of the coronavirus.

“It is of extreme importance to guarantee the health and well-being of everyone at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez track, which is why we are already undertaking the strictest sanitization standards that will ensure the safest experience for all attendees,” reads the statement. “With the previous being our number one priority, we are continuously monitoring the current world situation along with the Mexico City Government, Formula 1 and the FIA through our local ASN.”

CIE also shared that should the Mexico City-based Grand Prix ultimately face cancellation or happen without spectators, fans would receive ticket refunds.

The 2020 Formula 1 season is scheduled to launch at Austria’s Red Bull Ring next month – serving as the first of eight races to occur throughout Europe. Future race dates are said to be announced in the coming weeks while events in North America and Brazil are feared to be in doubt because of the pandemic.

Coronavirus cases are currently on the rise in Mexico. The country has surpassed 100,000 cases and this week logged more single-day deaths than the U.S. for the first time since the pandemic began.