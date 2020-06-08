Minnesota United Hold Concert Supporting George Floyd Memorial Fund

Nearly two weeks after the murder of George Floyd sparked widespread protests in Minneapolis and cities across the country, Minnesota United FC hosted a...

Nearly two weeks after the murder of George Floyd sparked widespread protests in Minneapolis and cities across the country, Minnesota United FC hosted a benefit concert promoting healing within the community.

Minnesota United welcomed Minnesota native Charlie Parr to an empty Allianz Field on Sunday, June 7 for a live-streamed concert. Viewers were encouraged to pledge donations to the George Floyd Memorial Fund and the Project for Pride in Living (PPL) while the state and greater Minneapolis region grapple with unrest and an uprising battle against police brutality and racial inequality.

The George Floyd Memorial Fund was established to not only cover Floyd’s funeral expenses, grief counseling, and lodging and travel for all court proceedings, plus to assist Floyd’s family while they fight for justice in his memory.

Project for Pride in Living is a Minneapolis-based organization dedicated to serving lower income individuals and families by providing affordable housing and career readiness services. PPL works in many of the neighborhoods impacted in recent weeks and will put any donations from the benefit concert towards its Resilience Fund to be distributed to residents in those neighborhoods.

In addition to those funds, Minnesota United is working to support the Midway United Fund through the sale of specialty Minnesota: United shirts.

Floyd was killed May 25 at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. Chauvin has since been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter while three other cops at the scene were charged with aiding and abetting murder.

Watch the club’s entire benefit concert below.