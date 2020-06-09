MLB Makes Another Season Proposal While Player Negotiations Continue

The MLB is still working towards an agreement for a potential 2020 season and negotiations continued this week when the league issued another proposal...

The latest proposal is said to feature a 76-game season format plus 75 percent prorated salaries, playoff pool money and no compensation for signed players out of the MLB draft, according to ESPN’s Karl Ravech. It is the most recent attempt to reach an agreement after the players union rejected the league’s initial 82-game proposal last month.

MLB players had delivered their own proposal to owners for a 114-game season and expanded playoffs. However, the main hurdle for both sides is reaching an agreement on compensation though salary negotiations. Players continue to advocate for their full prorated salaries which was first agreed upon in March when the season was delayed, though the league has pushed for further pay cuts in the months since.

According to CBS Sports’ Mike Axisa, the league’s three proposals thus far have taken different shapes on paper but financially come out to players sacrificing the same salary.

– 82 games at sliding scale = ~33% salary – 50 games at prorated pay = ~33% salary – 76 games at 75% prorated pay = (drumroll) ~33% salary It all comes back to the same place. MLB keeps making the same offer in different forms. https://t.co/DVfURfN50f — Mike Axisa (@mikeaxisa) June 8, 2020

Ongoing battles between the sides with no end in sight could soon lead to even shorter season. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Monday that the prospect of a potential 48-game season is becoming likely with the amount of games in the cards diminishing each day that passes without an agreement. Passan also noted that the latest proposal allows players deemed high-risk to opt out of the season and still receive salary, while those who opt-out and are not high-risk will not be paid. The MLBPA has reportedly been asked to respond to the proposal by Wednesday as the clock ticks on the season’s timeframe.