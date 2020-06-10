NASCAR To Start Admitting Fans To Races This Weekend

NASCAR was among the first major sports leagues to return from a pandemic-induced hiatus. Now, it will be among the first to admit fans...

NASCAR was among the first major sports leagues to return from a pandemic-induced hiatus. Now, it will be among the first to admit fans into events. Select races will now welcome spectators into tracks beginning this weekend, officials announced Tuesday.

Fans will be admitted into Homestead-Miami Speedway Sunday, June 14 for the Dixie Vodka 400 and the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on June 21. For safety reasons, capacity will be limited and extensive measures will be implemented at each track to keep all involved healthy.

“We have tremendous respect and appreciation for the responsibility that comes with integrating guests back into our events,” NASCAR Executive Vice President Daryl Wolfe said in a statement. “We believe implementing this methodical process is an important step forward for the sport and the future of live sporting events. The passion and unwavering support of our industry and fans is the reason we race each weekend and we look forward to slowly and responsibly welcoming them back at select events.”

Military personnel will make up the crowd of limited spectators at the first race to hold fans in over three months. Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400 will feature up to 1,000 invited military members from Homestead Air Reserve Base and U.S. Southern Command in Doral, Florida.

5,000 fans will be allowed into Talladega Superspeedway the following weekend while both events will require health screenings at the gate, use of face coverings, and mandated social distancing of at least six feet apart. These measures will be continuously adapted by NASCAR “to ensure they are effective and can be scaled to support an increased number of fans in the future,” according to a release.

NASCAR returned to broadcast with no fans in attendance last month.

Headline image by Mario Schlimper via Wikimedia Commons