Raiders Lead Monday’s Sports-Filled Top Events List

Raiders tickets led the way Monday as the top-selling event, according to Ticket Club sales data. Their first season in Las Vegas continues to generate buzz and ticket sales with their October 25 battle against Tampa Bay earning the No. 1 spot on yesterday’s best-selling events list. More NFL games followed, with home bouts for the Steelers, Cowboys, Buccaneers, Seahawks and Bengals scattered throughout the top 20. The sports frenzy continued with college football games featuring Alabama (No. 3) and Georgia (No. 15), plus The Memorial Tournament at Ohio’s Muirfield Village Golf Course (No. 2).

Concerts were plentiful on the list as well. Def Leppard and ZZ Top earned the highest mark among concerts at No. 6 while Garth Brooks, Kane Brown, Maroon 5, Cody Johnson and The Killers also appeared. Lauren Daigle scored two spots for her postponed tour, slated to visit Kansas City (No. 9) and Houston (No. 12) next spring.

See the full rundown below.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – June 8, 2020