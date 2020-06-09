Raiders Lead Monday’s Sports-Filled Top Events List
Raiders tickets led the way Monday as the top-selling event, according to Ticket Club sales data. Their first season in Las Vegas continues to generate buzz and ticket sales with their October 25 battle against Tampa Bay earning the No. 1 spot on yesterday’s best-selling events list. More NFL games followed, with home bouts for the Steelers, Cowboys, Buccaneers, Seahawks and Bengals scattered throughout the top 20. The sports frenzy continued with college football games featuring Alabama (No. 3) and Georgia (No. 15), plus The Memorial Tournament at Ohio’s Muirfield Village Golf Course (No. 2).
Concerts were plentiful on the list as well. Def Leppard and ZZ Top earned the highest mark among concerts at No. 6 while Garth Brooks, Kane Brown, Maroon 5, Cody Johnson and The Killers also appeared. Lauren Daigle scored two spots for her postponed tour, slated to visit Kansas City (No. 9) and Houston (No. 12) next spring.
See the full rundown below.
Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – June 8, 2020
- Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (October 25, 2020 @ Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV)
- The Memorial Tournament: Thursday (July 16, 2020 @ Muirfield Village Golf Course – Dublin, OH)
- Advocare Classic: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. USC Trojans (September 5, 2020 @ AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX)
- Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Philadelphia Eagles (October 11, 2020 @ Heinz Field – Pittsburgh, PA)
- Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants (October 11, 2020 @ AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX)
- Def Leppard & ZZ Top (October 18, 2020 @ Spokane Arena – Spokane, WA)
- Garth Brooks (October 10, 2020 @ Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, NC)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs (November 29, 2020 @ Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL)
- Lauren Daigle & Johnnyswim (April 3, 2021 @ Sprint Center – Kansas City, MO)
- Brooks & Dunn (October 30, 2020 @ Dos Equis Pavilion – Dallas, TX)
- Lindsey Stirling (July 8, 2020 @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO)
- Lauren Daigle & Johnnyswim (April 8, 2021 @ Toyota Center – Houston, TX)
- Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams (December 27, 2020 @ CenturyLink Field – Seattle, WA)
- Kane Brown (February 20, 2021 @ Pechanga Arena – San Diego, CA)
- Georgia Bulldogs vs. Tennessee Volunteers (November 14, 2020 @ Sanford Stadium – Athens, GA)
- Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (October 4, 2020 @ Paul Brown Stadium – Cincinnati, OH)
- Maroon 5 & Meghan Trainor (Postponed from August 12, 2020 @ Rogers Place – Edmonton, AB)
- Cody Johnson (August 21, 2020 @ Raising Cane’s River Center Arena – Baton Rouge, LA)
- Wicked (May 30, 2021 @ Thelma Gaylord PAT at Civic Center Music Hall – Oklahoma City, OK)
- The Killers (August 28, 2020 @ MGM Grand Garden Arena – Las Vegas, NV)
