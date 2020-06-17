Riot Fest Announces Dates, Lineup For 2021 Edition

Chicago’s Riot Fest has been called-off amid the coronavirus pandemic, though festivalgoers can look forward to a 2021 edition of the event with some...

Chicago’s Riot Fest has been called-off amid the coronavirus pandemic, though festivalgoers can look forward to a 2021 edition of the event with some of the same headliners.

Originally, the event was slated to run from September 11-13 in Douglas Park, but out of safety concerns, organizers had to reschedule to next year.

“Put short, it simply wouldn’t be a safe decision to move forward with this year’s festival,” organizers said in a statement. “So we’re going to start planning next year’s, and we’re going to make sure it kicks ass. We’re heartbroken but it’s in the best interest of everyone’s health and safety — and we know it’s going to be worth the wait come next September.”

Next year’s edition – set to take place from September 17-19, 2021 – will featuring headlining performances from My Chemical Romance, Smashing Pumpkins, Run the Jewels, and the Pixies. Organizers announced the “first wave” lineup, which includes the All American Rejects, Coheed and Cambria, and Taking Back Sunday, as well as Sublime, Dirty Heads, Thrice, and Beast Coast. Acts within the second and final wave will be announced in the coming months.

Ticketholders should hold onto their passes, as they’ll be honored at the new festival date, though refunds are also available via point of purchase. However, those who keep their tickets or buy tickets within the next 30 days will automatically be invited to the festival’s first-ever Preview Party on September 16, 2021. The Preview Party will reportedly be “jam-packed with secret sets from mystery bands — some of which will be Thursday exclusives.” Additionaly, these attendees will have access to carnival rides and first dibs on merchandise on-site.

See the full “first wave” lineup for next year’s festival below.