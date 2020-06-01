Switchfoot To Perform Hometown Drive-In Show At Petco Park

The alt-rockers of Switchfoot are switching up their usual concert this weekend for a special drive-in show in their hometown at Petco Park. The...

The alt-rockers of Switchfoot are switching up their usual concert this weekend for a special drive-in show in their hometown at Petco Park.

The concert, slated to take place on June 7, will be the first drive-in concert in the history of the San Diego venue, allowing 250 fans to be in attendance from the safety of their vehicles. Earlier in the day, a separate concert will take place at noon with performances from B-Side Players, SM Familiar, and Los Sleepwalkers – also implementing a limit of 250 vehicles. Then, at 7 p.m., Switchfoot will take the stage.

“Music feels much more powerful and necessary than ever,” Switchfoot frontman Jon Foreman told Encinitas Advocate. “It’s a strange time. Because, of course, if you ask us if we want to play live and support an incredible cause, we will say: ‘Yes.’ So the question is: ‘How are you going to do that in a way that’s safe and sound?’ And it seems like the people behind this concert at Petco have done a good job at thinking this through.”

In addition to the drive-in concert, Switchfoot will transform its annual Bro-Am surf contest and concert – which is typically held at Moonlight Beach in Encinitas – into a paid live stream. Proceeds from the stream will go toward nonprofit organizations that aid homeless and at-risk youth, including Feeding San Diego. Foreman said that he feels like “it’s our job to bring people together.”

“We’re talking about raising funds to support a bunch of vulnerable kids who need food, education and the things we all need to feel loved and worthwhile in a community,” Foreman said. “They need that more than ever. With the pandemic, we felt like we’ve had our hands tied behind our backs. So doing the Bro-Am online and the drive-in concert both feel like a great opportunity.”

Tickets for the drive-in show and paid livestream are available via FeedTheNeedSanDiego.com. Tune-in to the livestream on June 27 via switchfoot.com.