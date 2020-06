Theatrical Shows Lead Friday Event Tickets On Sale

Theatrical productions headline Friday’s wide offering of event tickets on sale. The pre-sale category is dominated by a touring production of Wicked, which is...

Theatrical productions headline Friday’s wide offering of event tickets on sale. The pre-sale category is dominated by a touring production of Wicked, which is slated to take over Ottawa’s National Arts Centre later this year. In the general sale category, the musical Forever Plaid overwhelms the listings with dozens of performances available. The show will be presented at Illinois’ Drury Lane Theatre in September and October.

Other notable events releasing tickets tomorrow include comedian Jim Gaffigan in Pennsylvania, Jeffrey Osborne in Virginia and a performance of Cinderella from the State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine in Illinois.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Friday June 12, 2020

Pre-sale

Event Venue City State Event Date Lister Wicked National Arts Centre / Centre national des Arts Ottawa ON 08/26/2020 08:00 PM Touring Wicked National Arts Centre / Centre national des Arts Ottawa ON 08/27/2020 08:00 PM Touring Wicked National Arts Centre / Centre national des Arts Ottawa ON 08/29/2020 02:00 PM Touring Wicked National Arts Centre / Centre national des Arts Ottawa ON 08/30/2020 01:00 PM Touring Wicked National Arts Centre / Centre national des Arts Ottawa ON 09/01/2020 08:00 PM Touring Wicked National Arts Centre / Centre national des Arts Ottawa ON 09/03/2020 08:00 PM Touring Wicked National Arts Centre / Centre national des Arts Ottawa ON 09/05/2020 02:00 PM Touring Wicked National Arts Centre / Centre national des Arts Ottawa ON 09/06/2020 01:00 PM Touring

General Sale