Wicked Performances Headline Weekend Tickets On Sale

Famed musical Wicked leads the weekend’s diverse mix of event tickets heading on sale. The enchanting show, which is currently shuttered on Broadway as part of an extended shutdown, has touring performances scheduled at Ottawa’s National Arts Centre in late August into early September. Tickets will become available in the coming days for both exclusive pre-sale and to the general public.
Other offerings hitting the market include a 2021 performance from The Mavericks and Elvis Explosion in Wisconsin.
*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.
Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.
Tickets On Sale — Saturday, Sunday & Monday June 13-15, 2020
Pre-sale
|Event
|Venue
|City
|State
|Event Date
|Lister
|Wicked
|National Arts Centre / Centre national des Arts
|Ottawa
|ON
|08/28/2020 08:00 PM
|Touring
|Wicked
|National Arts Centre / Centre national des Arts
|Ottawa
|ON
|08/29/2020 08:00 PM
|Touring
|Wicked
|National Arts Centre / Centre national des Arts
|Ottawa
|ON
|08/30/2020 07:30 PM
|Touring
|Wicked
|National Arts Centre / Centre national des Arts
|Ottawa
|ON
|09/02/2020 08:00 PM
|Touring
|Wicked
|National Arts Centre / Centre national des Arts
|Ottawa
|ON
|09/04/2020 08:00 PM
|Touring
|Wicked
|National Arts Centre / Centre national des Arts
|Ottawa
|ON
|09/05/2020 08:00 PM
|Touring
|Wicked
|National Arts Centre / Centre national des Arts
|Ottawa
|ON
|09/06/2020 07:30 PM
|Touring
|Wicked
|National Arts Centre / Centre national des Arts
|Ottawa
|ON
|08/27/2020 02:00 PM
|Touring
General Sale
|Event
|Venue
|City
|State
|Event Date
|Lister
|6 Day Pass – USTA National Trampoline and Tumbling Championships
|Bank of Springfield Center
|Springfield
|IL
|06/20/2020 08:00 AM
|TMUSA
|Chicago Underground Comedy
|Beat Kitchen
|Chicago
|IL
|07/14/2020 09:00 PM
|TWEB
|Elvis Explosion
|La Crosse Center
|La Crosse
|WI
|09/11/2020 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Elvis Explosion
|La Crosse Center
|La Crosse
|WI
|09/12/2020 02:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Elvis Explosion
|La Crosse Center
|La Crosse
|WI
|09/12/2020 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Elvis Explosion
|La Crosse Center
|La Crosse
|WI
|09/13/2020 01:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Extraordinary Popular Delusions
|Beat Kitchen
|Chicago
|IL
|07/13/2020 09:00 PM
|TWEB
|Michael Houstoun – The Final Concert
|Great Hall, Auckland Town Hall
|Auckland
|NZ
|12/16/2020 07:30 PM
|TMNZ
|The Mavericks – NEW DATE
|Indian Ranch Amphitheatre
|WEBSTER
|MA
|06/26/2021 01:00 PM
|ETIX
