Wicked Performances Headline Weekend Tickets On Sale

Onsales June 12, 2020 Kelly Byrnes 0

Famed musical Wicked leads the weekend’s diverse mix of event tickets heading on sale. The enchanting show, which is currently shuttered on Broadway as part of an extended shutdown, has touring performances scheduled at Ottawa’s National Arts Centre in late August into early September. Tickets will become available in the coming days for both exclusive pre-sale and to the general public.

Other offerings hitting the market include a 2021 performance from The Mavericks and Elvis Explosion in Wisconsin.

See the full rundown below. Shop Meet and Greet Ticket.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Saturday, Sunday & Monday June 13-15, 2020

Pre-sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
General Sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
6 Day Pass – USTA National Trampoline and Tumbling ChampionshipsBank of Springfield CenterSpringfieldIL06/20/2020 08:00 AMTMUSA
Chicago Underground ComedyBeat KitchenChicagoIL07/14/2020 09:00 PMTWEB
Elvis ExplosionLa Crosse CenterLa CrosseWI09/11/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Elvis ExplosionLa Crosse CenterLa CrosseWI09/12/2020 02:30 PMTMUSA
Elvis ExplosionLa Crosse CenterLa CrosseWI09/12/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Elvis ExplosionLa Crosse CenterLa CrosseWI09/13/2020 01:00 PMTMUSA
Extraordinary Popular DelusionsBeat KitchenChicagoIL07/13/2020 09:00 PMTWEB
Michael Houstoun – The Final ConcertGreat Hall, Auckland Town HallAucklandNZ12/16/2020 07:30 PMTMNZ
The Mavericks – NEW DATEIndian Ranch AmphitheatreWEBSTERMA06/26/2021 01:00 PMETIX
WickedNational Arts Centre / Centre national des ArtsOttawaON08/27/2020 08:00 PMTouring
WickedNational Arts Centre / Centre national des ArtsOttawaON08/29/2020 02:00 PMTouring
WickedNational Arts Centre / Centre national des ArtsOttawaON08/30/2020 01:00 PMTouring
WickedNational Arts Centre / Centre national des ArtsOttawaON09/01/2020 08:00 PMTouring
WickedNational Arts Centre / Centre national des ArtsOttawaON09/03/2020 08:00 PMTouring
WickedNational Arts Centre / Centre national des ArtsOttawaON09/05/2020 02:00 PMTouring
WickedNational Arts Centre / Centre national des ArtsOttawaON09/06/2020 01:00 PMTouring
WickedNational Arts Centre / Centre national des ArtsOttawaON08/26/2020 08:00 PMTouring
WickedNational Arts Centre / Centre national des ArtsOttawaON08/28/2020 08:00 PMTouring
WickedNational Arts Centre / Centre national des ArtsOttawaON08/29/2020 08:00 PMTouring
WickedNational Arts Centre / Centre national des ArtsOttawaON08/30/2020 07:30 PMTouring
WickedNational Arts Centre / Centre national des ArtsOttawaON09/02/2020 08:00 PMTouring
WickedNational Arts Centre / Centre national des ArtsOttawaON09/04/2020 08:00 PMTouring
WickedNational Arts Centre / Centre national des ArtsOttawaON09/05/2020 08:00 PMTouring
WickedNational Arts Centre / Centre national des ArtsOttawaON09/06/2020 07:30 PMTouring
WickedNational Arts Centre / Centre national des ArtsOttawaON08/27/2020 02:00 PMTouring
