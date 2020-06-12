Wicked Performances Headline Weekend Tickets On Sale

Famed musical Wicked leads the weekend’s diverse mix of event tickets heading on sale. The enchanting show, which is currently shuttered on Broadway as...

Famed musical Wicked leads the weekend’s diverse mix of event tickets heading on sale. The enchanting show, which is currently shuttered on Broadway as part of an extended shutdown, has touring performances scheduled at Ottawa’s National Arts Centre in late August into early September. Tickets will become available in the coming days for both exclusive pre-sale and to the general public.

Other offerings hitting the market include a 2021 performance from The Mavericks and Elvis Explosion in Wisconsin.

See the full rundown below. Shop Meet and Greet Ticket.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Saturday, Sunday & Monday June 13-15, 2020

Pre-sale

Event Venue City State Event Date Lister Wicked National Arts Centre / Centre national des Arts Ottawa ON 08/28/2020 08:00 PM Touring Wicked National Arts Centre / Centre national des Arts Ottawa ON 08/29/2020 08:00 PM Touring Wicked National Arts Centre / Centre national des Arts Ottawa ON 08/30/2020 07:30 PM Touring Wicked National Arts Centre / Centre national des Arts Ottawa ON 09/02/2020 08:00 PM Touring Wicked National Arts Centre / Centre national des Arts Ottawa ON 09/04/2020 08:00 PM Touring Wicked National Arts Centre / Centre national des Arts Ottawa ON 09/05/2020 08:00 PM Touring Wicked National Arts Centre / Centre national des Arts Ottawa ON 09/06/2020 07:30 PM Touring Wicked National Arts Centre / Centre national des Arts Ottawa ON 08/27/2020 02:00 PM Touring

General Sale