Wicked Tour Headlines Thursday Tickets On Sale

Theater fans will enjoy Thursday’s offering of new event tickets on sale, as Broadway favorite Wicked leads the way. The famed show – which has been running on Broadway since 2003 – has nearly a dozen performances at Ottawa’s Nationals Arts Centre scheduled for later this year. Tickets for those Canadians performances are available for exclusive pre-sale on Thursday.
The remainder of the day’s offerings take place in Florida. Jacksonville’s Florida Theatre has events featuring Jeanne Robertson, Pink Martini and The Peking Acrobats planned for early next year – all of which are available for pre-sale. ICING Women’s Event, scheduled for November of this year at Orlando’s Plaza Live, is up for grabs via both pre-sale and general sale.
See the full rundown below.
*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.
Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.
Tickets On Sale — Thursday June 11, 2020
Pre-sale
|Event
|Venue
|City
|State
|Event Date
|Lister
|Jake Shimabukuro
|WJCT Soundstage
|Jacksonville
|FL
|10/02/2020 08:00 PM
|OTHER
|Jeanne Robertson
|Florida Theatre
|Jacksonville
|FL
|03/05/2021 07:30 PM
|OTHER
|Pink Martini
|Florida Theatre
|Jacksonville
|FL
|03/30/2021 08:00 PM
|OTHER
|The Peking Acrobats
|Florida Theatre
|Jacksonville
|FL
|02/28/2021 07:00 PM
|OTHER
|Wicked
|National Arts Centre / Centre national des Arts
|Ottawa
|ON
|08/26/2020 08:00 PM
|Touring
|Wicked
|National Arts Centre / Centre national des Arts
|Ottawa
|ON
|08/27/2020 08:00 PM
|Touring
|Wicked
|National Arts Centre / Centre national des Arts
|Ottawa
|ON
|08/29/2020 02:00 PM
|Touring
|Wicked
|National Arts Centre / Centre national des Arts
|Ottawa
|ON
|08/30/2020 01:00 PM
|Touring
|Wicked
|National Arts Centre / Centre national des Arts
|Ottawa
|ON
|09/01/2020 08:00 PM
|Touring
|Wicked
|National Arts Centre / Centre national des Arts
|Ottawa
|ON
|09/03/2020 08:00 PM
|Touring
|Wicked
|National Arts Centre / Centre national des Arts
|Ottawa
|ON
|09/05/2020 02:00 PM
|Touring
|Wicked
|National Arts Centre / Centre national des Arts
|Ottawa
|ON
|09/06/2020 01:00 PM
|Touring
|ICING Women’s Event
|The Plaza Live
|Orlando
|FL
|11/06/2020 07:00 PM
|AXS
|ICING Women’s Event
|The Plaza Live
|Orlando
|FL
|11/07/2020 09:00 AM
|AXS
General Sale
|Event
|Venue
|City
|State
|Event Date
|Lister
|Kat Edmonson
|Amaturo Theater at Broward Center
|Ft Lauderdale
|FL
|01/15/2021 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|The Righteous Brothers
|Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center
|Ft Lauderdale
|FL
|01/02/2021 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|ICING Women’s Event
|The Plaza Live
|Orlando
|FL
|11/06/2020 07:00 PM
|AXS
|ICING Women’s Event
|The Plaza Live
|Orlando
|FL
|11/07/2020 09:00 AM
|AXS
|Bluegrass Brunch
|Beat Kitchen
|Chicago
|IL
|07/11/2020 11:00 AM
|TWEB
