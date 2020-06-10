LATEST
Onsales June 10, 2020 Kelly Byrnes 0

Theater fans will enjoy Thursday’s offering of new event tickets on sale, as Broadway favorite Wicked leads the way. The famed show – which... Wicked Tour Headlines Thursday Tickets On Sale

Theater fans will enjoy Thursday’s offering of new event tickets on sale, as Broadway favorite Wicked leads the way. The famed show – which has been running on Broadway since 2003 – has nearly a dozen performances at Ottawa’s Nationals Arts Centre scheduled for later this year. Tickets for those Canadians performances are available for exclusive pre-sale on Thursday.

The remainder of the day’s offerings take place in Florida. Jacksonville’s Florida Theatre has events featuring Jeanne Robertson, Pink Martini and The Peking Acrobats planned for early next year – all of which are available for pre-sale. ICING Women’s Event, scheduled for November of this year at Orlando’s Plaza Live, is up for grabs via both pre-sale and general sale.

See the full rundown below.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Thursday June 11, 2020

Pre-sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
Jake ShimabukuroWJCT SoundstageJacksonvilleFL10/02/2020 08:00 PMOTHER
Jeanne RobertsonFlorida TheatreJacksonvilleFL03/05/2021 07:30 PMOTHER
Pink MartiniFlorida TheatreJacksonvilleFL03/30/2021 08:00 PMOTHER
The Peking AcrobatsFlorida TheatreJacksonvilleFL02/28/2021 07:00 PMOTHER
WickedNational Arts Centre / Centre national des ArtsOttawaON08/26/2020 08:00 PMTouring
WickedNational Arts Centre / Centre national des ArtsOttawaON08/27/2020 08:00 PMTouring
WickedNational Arts Centre / Centre national des ArtsOttawaON08/29/2020 02:00 PMTouring
WickedNational Arts Centre / Centre national des ArtsOttawaON08/30/2020 01:00 PMTouring
WickedNational Arts Centre / Centre national des ArtsOttawaON09/01/2020 08:00 PMTouring
WickedNational Arts Centre / Centre national des ArtsOttawaON09/03/2020 08:00 PMTouring
WickedNational Arts Centre / Centre national des ArtsOttawaON09/05/2020 02:00 PMTouring
WickedNational Arts Centre / Centre national des ArtsOttawaON09/06/2020 01:00 PMTouring
ICING Women’s EventThe Plaza LiveOrlandoFL11/06/2020 07:00 PMAXS
ICING Women’s EventThe Plaza LiveOrlandoFL11/07/2020 09:00 AMAXS

General Sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
Kat EdmonsonAmaturo Theater at Broward CenterFt LauderdaleFL01/15/2021 07:30 PMTMUSA
The Righteous BrothersAu-Rene Theater at the Broward CenterFt LauderdaleFL01/02/2021 08:00 PMTMUSA
ICING Women’s EventThe Plaza LiveOrlandoFL11/06/2020 07:00 PMAXS
ICING Women’s EventThe Plaza LiveOrlandoFL11/07/2020 09:00 AMAXS
Bluegrass BrunchBeat KitchenChicagoIL07/11/2020 11:00 AMTWEB
