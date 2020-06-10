Wicked Tour Headlines Thursday Tickets On Sale

Theater fans will enjoy Thursday’s offering of new event tickets on sale, as Broadway favorite Wicked leads the way. The famed show – which...

Theater fans will enjoy Thursday’s offering of new event tickets on sale, as Broadway favorite Wicked leads the way. The famed show – which has been running on Broadway since 2003 – has nearly a dozen performances at Ottawa’s Nationals Arts Centre scheduled for later this year. Tickets for those Canadians performances are available for exclusive pre-sale on Thursday.

The remainder of the day’s offerings take place in Florida. Jacksonville’s Florida Theatre has events featuring Jeanne Robertson, Pink Martini and The Peking Acrobats planned for early next year – all of which are available for pre-sale. ICING Women’s Event, scheduled for November of this year at Orlando’s Plaza Live, is up for grabs via both pre-sale and general sale.

See the full rundown below. Shop Meet and Greet Ticket.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Thursday June 11, 2020

Pre-sale

Event Venue City State Event Date Lister Jake Shimabukuro WJCT Soundstage Jacksonville FL 10/02/2020 08:00 PM OTHER Jeanne Robertson Florida Theatre Jacksonville FL 03/05/2021 07:30 PM OTHER Pink Martini Florida Theatre Jacksonville FL 03/30/2021 08:00 PM OTHER The Peking Acrobats Florida Theatre Jacksonville FL 02/28/2021 07:00 PM OTHER Wicked National Arts Centre / Centre national des Arts Ottawa ON 08/26/2020 08:00 PM Touring Wicked National Arts Centre / Centre national des Arts Ottawa ON 08/27/2020 08:00 PM Touring Wicked National Arts Centre / Centre national des Arts Ottawa ON 08/29/2020 02:00 PM Touring Wicked National Arts Centre / Centre national des Arts Ottawa ON 08/30/2020 01:00 PM Touring Wicked National Arts Centre / Centre national des Arts Ottawa ON 09/01/2020 08:00 PM Touring Wicked National Arts Centre / Centre national des Arts Ottawa ON 09/03/2020 08:00 PM Touring Wicked National Arts Centre / Centre national des Arts Ottawa ON 09/05/2020 02:00 PM Touring Wicked National Arts Centre / Centre national des Arts Ottawa ON 09/06/2020 01:00 PM Touring ICING Women’s Event The Plaza Live Orlando FL 11/06/2020 07:00 PM AXS ICING Women’s Event The Plaza Live Orlando FL 11/07/2020 09:00 AM AXS

General Sale