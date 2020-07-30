2020 NBA Power Rakings: 5 Basketball Teams to Watch Out For

The NBA isn’t going anywhere as it returns on July 30, 2020. With 9 Eastern Conference teams and 13 Western Conference groups joining, all...

While the fun and excitement are highly anticipated in the newest season of the NBA, every team is now ready to hustle on the floor to vie for this year’s NBA championship title. Last year’s winner, the Toronto Raptors, will defend their crown after dismantling the Golden State Warriors’ domination in the NBA League.

Hence, out of these twenty-two expected teams to contend for the NBA this year, there will surely come the big favorites and underdogs. Before the official NBA opens in a few days, let’s get to know the five strongest teams to look out for. One might have the chance to earn this year’s best NBA odds to win the championship in 2020.

Milwaukee Bucks

As the NBA inches a few more times before it starts, the Milwaukee Bucks have settled on the top spot. Representing the Central Division in the Eastern Conference, they have been tallying great numbers in the preseason. They were also the Divisional titleholders for two years, and if they work harder, they are a deserving candidate for the NBA title this season.

One of the reasons why the Bucks came stronger this year is because of a whole new lineup. George Hill, Brook Lopez, and Khris Middleton will now take part as the starting players. The Bucks also acquired Wesley Matthews and Robin Lopez, replacing Tony Shell, Nikola Mirotic, and Malcolm Bragdon. Lastly, the Bucks strong bench support, Giannis Antetokounmpo, will surely be a huge contributor to the team’s success.

Denver Nuggets

While most of the NBA world focuses on the big favorites, the Denver Nuggets have been silently working hard. Because of this, they settled at the second spot in the power rankings before the opening day. The Nuggets will represent the Northwest, Western Conference, which is headed by Michael Malone.

The Denver Nuggets surged immensely on top this season after Jerami Grant joined the starting lineup. He was one of the underrated players in the preseason but has shown impressive performance as the tournament progresses. Other than that, Grant is joined by Michale Porter Jr., who was at No. 14 in the overall draft pick. If these two players, along with other starters, perform well, then there is a great season ahead for the nuggets.

Los Angeles Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers had the most dramatic entrance in the NBA this season. The Clippers were put on a hot seat after they quietly recruited Kawhi Leonard to join the team. During the final rostering, the Clippers had shocked the Raptors, the Lakers, and all the NBA teams after they successfully persuaded Leonard to be the team’s starting forward.

After this expensive blockbuster move made by the Clippers to acquire Kawhi Leonard, the team is now an instant contender for the upcoming NBA season. Leonard will be working with Paul George, Lou Williams, Montrezl Harrell, Landry Shamet, and Maurice Harkless, who are all the best guys that Clippers can tap into situational matchups.

Philadelphia 76ers

After last year’s expensive loss in the buzzer game for the Eastern Conference semis, the Philadelphia 76ers came back stronger for the upcoming NBA season. Resigning a $180 million contract within five years, Tobias Harris will be the man to count on as a starting forward player for the 76ers.

Another move made by the 76ers this year is trading Jimmy Butler to the Miami Heat and getting Josh Richardson. Another great addition for this team is Al Holford and Raul Neto, who will definitely dazzle to do another stint in the Eastern Conference.

Houston Rockets

Headed by Mike D’Antoni, the Houston Rockets come back big in the NBA power rankings today. This is after the Rockets had made a smart move of reuniting James Harden and Russel Westbrook amidst their hefty prices. These two players have been showing high scoring performances, especially with Russell’s three-point shooting dominance, which might lead the Rockets to a sure berth in the play-ins.

Aside from these two players, the Rockets will also have a stronger roster representing the Southeast Division in Western Conference. Tyson Chandler, Jeff Green, DeMarre Carroll, and Eric Gordon will join the first two mentioned names for the starting lineup.

Takeaway

Technically, the twenty-two teams representing both the Eastern and Western Conference in the upcoming NBA season are making the best lineup possible. However, as the event progresses and preseason takes place, some groups have shown impressive scoring statistics and player picks. Thus, with the five teams that topped the current NBA power rankings, one might slay a performance to earn the 2020 NBA title.