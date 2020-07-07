ACC Football Championship Headlines Upcoming Onsales

With teams preparing to return to workouts soon if they haven’t already, the ACC Football Championship is the headliner in upcoming tickets on sale,...

With teams preparing to return to workouts soon if they haven’t already, the ACC Football Championship is the headliner in upcoming tickets on sale, with the December showcase up for grabs on presale Wednesday, with a Friday general sale. The game is currently scheduled for early December at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Clemson has been the anchor of the ACC in recent seasons, as head coach Dabo Swinney has racked up 13o victories, an average of more than ten a year, since taking the helm at the South Carolina school. Last fall, the Tigers dominated Virginia in the ACC football championship game to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff semifinals, eventually falling in the national championship game against Louisiana State.

Other events on sale in the next two weeks include a slew of performances by the Nashville Symphony in Tennessee, Flo Rida playing a September show in Dubuque, Iowa, and an October stop by the PBR in Edmonton, Alberta.

