Blake Shelton to Launch Encore Drive-In Nights Concert Series

Blake Shelton will be joined by special guests Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins for a July 25 performance airing at drive-in theaters and across the country, launching the Encore Drive-In Nights series, according to an announcement Wednesday. The show follows a similar set-up to Garth Brooks’ recent performance aired in June, which allowed consumers to attend the event airing on screens throughout the United States in safe, socially-distant fashion.

“This is such a great way to enjoy music with your family and friends and stay safe,” said Shelton. “I’m excited we’re getting the chance to perform a concert for fans and we’re going to go back and play old hits like “Austin,” newer songs like “God’s Country” and we might even introduce something brand new! So fill up those popcorn tubs and get ready for some country music!”

Tickets will go on sale July 14 for the event, and cost $114.99. A ticket is good for admittance to the venue for one vehicle, with up to six passengers – capped by the legal seatbelt limit. According to the Ticketmaster event page, there are currently more than 249 screens set to show the film in 52 states and Canadian provinces. Additional locations may be added prior to the event, with drive-in owners encouraged to contact Encore Live if they would like to inquire about airing the performance.

Encore Drive-In Nights features pre-filmed concerts cut with exclusive interview sections aired on the big screens of drive-ins, allowing for distance between patrons. Additional performers for the series are expected to be announced in coming weeks.

Per the press release, venues hosting the series will adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines as well as any local or state guidelines to ensure the safety and health of all who attend. Staff will wear protective equipment, and contactless ticketing and payment systems will be in place, as well as enforced distancing between vehicles once on site. Guidelines on concessions and what is available will be determined on a venue-by-venue basis per local regulations.

“After the overwhelming response to Garth Brooks’ drive-in concert feature, we knew we had to launch Encore Drive-In Nights to provide music fans across the USA and Canada the chance to see their favorite artists in a cool new way,” said Encore Live Founder and CEO Walter Kinzie. “We can’t wait to bring music’s biggest stars to outdoor movie screens all across North America so that people can get back out there again and safely enjoy engaging in-person experiences.”

Garth Brooks’ performance in June was seen by an estimated 350,000 fans, according to the singer’s website.