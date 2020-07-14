Blake Shelton, Monsta X Headline Busy Day for Tickets On Sale

Tickets for Blake Shelton’s upcoming concert broadcast to drive-in theaters throughout North America on July 25 are on sale Tuesday, with hundreds of locations...

Tickets for Blake Shelton’s upcoming concert broadcast to drive-in theaters throughout North America on July 25 are on sale Tuesday, with hundreds of locations to choose from. The country star and The Voice coach will be joined in the pre-filmed show by Gwen Stefani as well as Trace Adkins. Tickets are over $100 each, however that figure is good for a car’s worth off people in the new socially-distant setup from Encore Live.

The other highlight in the ticket marketplace for this week are a pair of shows from k-pop group Monsta X. The group has a concert set for New York’s Radio City Music Hall on April 27 and a Chicago Theatre performance on May 2, both in 2021. Those are on presale Tuesday, with general sale on Friday. Other shows for 2021 available this week include UK performances by Thom Yorke and James Blunt, both on sale Friday.

For the full lineup of presales and general sales, consult the tables below (note that they are searchable and sortable)

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Presales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Presales

General Sale