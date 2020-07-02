CMA Music Festival, Country Stars Anchor Recent Best-Sellers

As live events begin to emerge from hibernation, fans are back to buying tickets to events spread over both the back half of 2019...

As live events begin to emerge from hibernation, fans are back to buying tickets to events spread over both the back half of 2019 and into 2020, and over the past week, country stars and football have led the way for consumers, according to data provided by Ticket Club. CMA Music Festival, which takes place in June of 2021 in Nashville, carried the top spot in the secondary market, with a pair of shows by Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen and Caylee Hammack also hitting the top five, contributing to a strong performance by acts from that wing of the music business.

Events in Las Vegas also performed well, led by a November gig from Cher at the Park Theater at MGM coming in at No. 2 for the last seven days. Two home games for the Las Vegas Raiders – which came out of the gate strong as NFL tickets went on sale – made the list, with a September 21st contest against the New Orleans Saints at No. 3.

The Kentucky Derby, which announced recently its plans to remain open for fans – at reduced capacity – captured the No. 6 spot, with two-day passes that include access to the Kentucky Oaks race at No. 14.

While most of the events that cracked the rankings were in-person events with regular (if reduced) attendance due to the coronavirus, a pair of drive-in performances by Brad Paisley also ranked, coming in at No. 13 and 16.

The full Top 20, which is based on secondary market sales reported by Ticket Club, is available below:

Top 20 Best-Selling Events, June 26-July 1