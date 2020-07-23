Colorado’s Famed Red Rocks to Reopen with Symphony Performances

Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre will see its first musical performance since the start of the coronavirus pandemic this month as the world-famous venue welcomes...

Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre will see its first musical performance since the start of the coronavirus pandemic this month as the world-famous venue welcomes fans back for a planned five-night concert series. “Acoustic on the Rocks” concerts will feature each feature a string ensemble performance, with the first scheduled for July 29.

“Your Colorado Symphony presents a once-in-a-lifetime, live acoustic performance at Colorado’s beloved Red Rocks Amphitheatre,” reads the announcement posted to the symphony website. “Conductor Christoer Dragon guides you through an evening featuring breathtaking classical works that showcase the virtuosity of twenty Colorado Symphony musicians. For the first time in decades, you’ll be able to listen to a purely acoustic concert in the world’s best known natural amphitheatre.”

Seating will be drastically limited for the performances at Red Rocks. Plans are to allow just 175 patrons for each show, which amounts to 2 percent of the venue’s full capacity. Physical distancing will be required, and the event page indicates that ticket purchase information may be used for contract tracing purposes should it be necessary if the potential for coronavirus spread is believed to have occurred.

With just five dates (July 29-August 1) scheduled and availability so limited at the iconic venue, tickets have already sold out, according to the ticketing page. While originally priced at $65, general admission tickets are going for well over $100 each at the general admission venue on the secondary market.