Dallas Cowboys Limit Capacity for 2020, Slash Season Tickets

The Dallas Cowboys became the latest NFL franchise to announce it would be drastically limiting attendance for the 2020 season, informing season ticket holders of the changes to their accounts on Thursday.

“Following the policies set by the National Football League, along with government and CDC guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic, capacity at AT&T Stadium will be limited and therefore, Dallas Cowboys season tickets will not be available for the 2020 season and will resume in the 2021 NFL season,” reads the announcement posted to Dallascowboys.com.

Existing Cowboys single-game sales are being wiped out, as are season tickets. Those with season ticket accounts will have the choice between opting in for potential single game ticket purchases, or sitting out the season with no penalty to their account status or seat locations for 2021.

From the announcement:

Single Game Ticket Options for the Dallas Cowboys 2020 Season: Season ticket holders can choose to opt-in for the opportunity to purchase a limited number of tickets for a limited number of games this season. Season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to purchase these tickets. It is also important to note that the single game tickets could be in different locations from their normal seats. Single game tickets and parking will be available to purchase via SeatGeek.com. Season ticket holders will receive an email with on-sale information at the end of August if they choose to select this option. Season ticket holders may also decline the opportunity to purchase single game tickets for the 2020 season. If season ticket holders select this option, then they may not have access to tickets for the 2020 season – they will be able to purchase them through the open platform, but we expect inventory to be extremely limited and they may not be able to get tickets. Season ticket holders will still retain tenure, seat location and associated benefits for the 2021 season and beyond.

Payments for 2020 tickets that have already been made will be applied as a credit to future ticket purchases for 2020 or next season. Consumers can also request a refund from the team should they wish.

Those who have purchased tickets for single games can contact the marketplace they purchased on to inquire about their options for refunds or credits depending on the policies in place for cancelled events.

Coronavirus-related decisions have been coming fast and furious as teams enter training camps in preparation for the fall. While the league is allowing individual teams to decide their capacity for fans in the fall, all will see the first eight rows of their stadiums blocked off for safety of on-field personnel (and advertising revenue). The preseason has been shut down to make up for the loss of mini-camps, and most teams have announced plans for decreased capacity as the pandemic rages on.

Dallas has been one of the hardest-hit areas in Texas of late, with 48,732 positive coronavirus test results and 658 deaths, per worldometers.info. Texas has seen a surge of cases since early June, with statewide single-day positive case numbers as high as 12,500 in July, It, alongside California and Florida, has bolted past early epicenters like New York, but numbers appear to be tapering off in the past week.

Live events have been allowed at up to 50% capacity in the state since reopening began, powering hopes that the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, college teams and even high schools might see something approaching regular attendance this fall.