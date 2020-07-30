Garth Brooks Reschedules Allegiant Stadium Opening Concert to 2021

Garth Brooks has postponed his planned August concert at Allegient Stadium in Las Vegas, moving the date to February 2021 due to the ongoing...

Garth Brooks has postponed his planned August concert at Allegient Stadium in Las Vegas, moving the date to February 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The singer announced the change Wednesday, sharing the news alongside word that his daughter had a recent bout with COVID-19.

Watch: Garth Brooks announces postponement of Allegiant Stadium show to February

The event was to be the opener to the brand new stadium, which is scheduled to be completed in the next week. The Las Vegas Raiders’ new home will now see its first event when the team plays its opener at the field in September. Existing tickets for the event – which sold out in minutes upon its initial availability – will be honored for the new date on February 27.

Garth Brooks’ next date is an October performance scheduled for Charlotte, NC’s Bank of America Stadium, assuming that can go off with a sold out crowd, as over 70,000 tickets have been sold for the show.

Until recently, there would have been five events at Allegient prior to its NFL opener. But two preseason home games and a pair of UNLV home games against Pac-12 opponents were previously cancelled, with Brooks’ decision to move back his show paving the way for a true home opener for the Raiders’ new stadium.