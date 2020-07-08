Kansas City Chiefs Void Tickets in Anticipation of Reduced Capacity

Rather than wait for the NFL’s guidelines for reduced capacity on the upcoming season to figure out how to accommodate season ticket members and...

The Kansas City Chiefs informed fans Wednesday that all existing season tickets are void for the coming season, with members having what amounts to first right to single game tickets once the stadium layout is decided. All single-game ticket purchases are likewise void.

The team made this choice rather than waiting to see what seating changes might be required as the season begins after determining that “the club cannot fairly re-seat the entier season ticket base across a limited number of seats,” according to the announcement.

Payments for 2020 members will automatically be applied as a credit to their account, which can be used to purchase single game tickets this year, or applied to the 2021 season ticket cost. Those who choose to request a refund will receive one, though the team is offering incentives for leaving the credit in their account for those who do.

“People around the country and around the world are getting accustomed to a constantly changing environment and the same goes for all of us in Chiefs Kingdom,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said. “While our goal all offseason was to have a full stadium as we begin our Super Bowl title defense, it is out of consideration of the health and safety of our fans, employees, coaches and players that we move forward with a reduced-capacity plan that adheres to local guidelines and expert recommendations. As we looked at ways to navigate this unusual season, our first priority was to offer a fair and flexible plan for our loyal and valued Season Ticket Members, and we believe we accomplished that. While it will be a different experience for everyone, we are looking forward to welcoming fans to Arrowhead this fall.”

Incentives for keeping the credit with the team rather than withdrawing it as a cash refund include a 2020 Season Ticket Member box with exclusive gifts, accrual of an additional year of tenure to their account even if they do not attend any games in 2020, and first opportunity towards purchasing playoff tickets.

For customers who purchased single game tickets, the team did not express optimism that any would be able to see games in-person this fall. Priority will go to season ticket members who wish to purchase tickets, meaning that the secondary market may be the only recourse for those who wish to see the Chiefs in person in 2020 that don’t already have a membership.