The Los Angeles Rams became the latest NFL team to announce its expectation for a greatly reduced capacity this fall due to the coronavirus,...

The Los Angeles Rams became the latest NFL team to announce its expectation for a greatly reduced capacity this fall due to the coronavirus, informing season ticket members Tuesday. Those with Stadium Seat Licenses will see their plans diverted to next season, with SSL holders to receive priority for single-game tickets if fans are allowed.

Single game tickets purchased for this fall will automatically be refunded, while season ticket payments will be left on SSL accounts unless a refund is requested. Fans can opt to skip 2020 entirely, or stay on to have a shot at grabbing a single game ticket “if fans are allowed in stadium” in 2020. The LA Times reports that the team expects a maximum of 15,000 if it can have fans in the building.

With the NFL reportedly planning to cancel the preseason entirely, that means the opening of the brand new SoFi Stadium will take place on September 13th, when the Dallas Cowboys visit on Sunday Night Football.

Should fans be allowed, the team has issued word that it “will look drastically different based on federal, state, local and NFL guidelines” when they come through the door.

Fans must always wear a mask on their face unless actively eating or drinking. This would include inside clubs and suites.

Social distancing will be enforced at all times. Congregating in concourses will be actively discouraged by stadium staff.

Seating blocks will be set up to promote social distancing, with separation of 6 feet between blocks. Seating block sizes will vary and be able to accommodate between 1 and 10 guests.

The first seven rows of the stadium will be eliminated and covered with tarps to protect players and coaches.

All purchase stations will be strictly cashless. “Reverse ATMs” will be available on each concourse for those who need to convert cash to gift cards.

Hand sanitizing stations will be located throughout the stadium.

Tailgate parking may be available but in a limited capacity and guests will not be able to congregate.

Health screening protocols likely to include a waiver for all game attendees to sign before entering as well as temperature checks for staff and potentially attendees.

Nearly every NFL team has announced plans for reduced capacity this fall, while the New York Giants, New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles are going to start the season with no fans at all, with a chance for admitting some if conditions improve.