Made in America Festival Announces Cancellation of 2020 Event

The 2020 Made in America Music Festival in Philadelphia is the latest live event casualty of the coronavirus pandemic, as organizers confirmed it would not be held this September. Tickets for the 2020 event will be honored in 2021.

“We are in a pivotal time in this nation’s history,” organizers said in a post on Twitter, also added to the event website. “Collectively, we are fighting parallel pandemics, COVID-19, systematic racism and police brutality. Now is the time to protect the health of our artists, fans, partners and community as well as focus our support for organizations and individuals fighting for social justice and equality in our country.”

Originally scheduled for Labor Day weekend, the festival will be moved to the same weekend in 2021. The lineup for the Jay-Z “curated” festival had not yet been announced, but the event has drawn major headliners in past iterations, including Cardi B and Travis Scott a year ago. Causes that were scheduled to be the focus of the event’s largesse this fall included Peace + Love, Banksgiving, the Shawn Carter Foundation, Reform Alliance, Bridges to Wealth, and Half a Million Kids. Collectively, these organizations work to support financial literacy, foster care programs, civil rights and justice reform, higher education, and the arts.

Those who purchased tickets to the event from the primary market can request a refund if they do not wish to keep their tickets to use in 2021. Consumers who purchased tickets on secondary marketplaces will have to contact the marketplace to determine whether or not they have the ability to request a refund.