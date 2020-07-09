Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Moves 2020 Induction to TV-Only

Initially postponed from its May scheduled date to November, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s 2020 induction ceremony will be run for TV...

Initially postponed from its May scheduled date to November, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s 2020 induction ceremony will be run for TV audiences rather than an in-person event, organizers announced Wednesday. The special honoring the Class of 2020 will be aired November 7 on HBO, and available to stream on HBO Max.

“To protect the health and safety of our Inductees, their families, crews and our attendees, we’ve made the decision that the scheduled live event is not possible,” said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “Together with HBO and executive producer Joel Gallen, we will still create an exciting program honoring our 2020 inductees, by telling the stories of their incredible contributions to music and impact on a generation of artists that followed them.”

Ticketing executive Irving Azoff, onetime Chairman and CEO of Ticketmaster and current head of Azoff MSG Entertainment, is among the inductees in the class, which will have its exhibition at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum in Cleveland unveiled on August 14. He is being honored as an executive alongside Bruce Springsteen’s manager Jon Landau with the Ahmet Ertegun Award, which honors non-performers who nonetheless had significant impact on the genre. The museum reopened to the public on June 15.

Whitney Houston, Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Nine Inch Nails, T. Rex and The Notorious B.I.G. are to be honored as performers in the Class of 2020 when the special airs in November.

President and CEO of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Greg Harris spoke about the cancellation of the in-person event with WKYC Channel 3:

An in-person induction is planned for the Class of 2021 in the fall of next year, with honorees to be determined by voting in coming months.