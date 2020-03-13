Rock Hall Of Fame Postpones May Induction Ceremony

The 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony has been postponed due to the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The ceremony...

The 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony has been postponed due to the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The ceremony was set to take place May 2 at Cleveland’s Public Hall and honor a diverse induction class of Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Nine Inch Nails, T-Rex and the Notorious B.I.G. A rescheduled date is forthcoming.

“We are very disappointed to announce the postponement of this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony,” Rock and Roll Hall of Fame President Joel Peresman revealed in a statement provided to Rolling Stone. “Our first concern is to the health and safety of our attendees and artists and we are complying to the direction of the local and state authorities and common sense. We look forward to rescheduling the ceremony and will make that announcement at the earliest convenience.”

In an official statement, the Hall of Fame notes its decision to put the ceremony on hold came after Ohio Governor Mike DeWine urged that large public gatherings be halted to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“The health and safety of our fans and visitors is our highest priority. Given recent news regarding coronavirus and the urging by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine regarding large public gatherings, we have made the decision to postpone the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Induction Week festivities until later this year,” the Rock Hall of Fame shared on its website. “Additional details, including new dates and ticket information, will be announced shortly and shared directly with ticket holders and supporters. Details of the rescheduled HBO live broadcast of the event will be announced at a later date as well.”

While the anticipated induction ceremony will take place at a later date, the Hall of Fame’s Museum will remain open for operation. Visitors are reminded to follow preventative measures outlined by the CDC, including frequent washing of hands, avoiding contact with those who are ill and touching one’s face.

The coronavirus pandemic has infected well over 100,000 worldwide and put the live events industry at a temporary standstill as major sports leagues, concert promoters, and even Broadway has suspended operations for weeks to come.